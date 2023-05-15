Sunderland flats damaged in gas explosion set to be demolished under new plans
A block of flats damaged by a gas explosion could soon face the bulldozers under new plans submitted to city development chiefs.
Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for 44-45 and 48-51 Whickham Street in Sunderland’s Roker area.
The street hit the headlines in 2022 after a gas blast tore through the terrace destroying one property and substantially damaging several others, sparking a huge fire and rescue service response.
In August the same year, Ian Lenaghan was jailed for causing the explosion which resulted in around £1million in damage and several people needing to be rehoused.
Following the gas blast, one property was demolished and remaining vacant properties were left standing, however it was acknowledged that the future of the surviving buildings remained uncertain.
An application from housing provider Gentoo is now seeking permission to demolish the remaining terraced dwellings, which had been made up of flats.
Those behind the plans have said repairing the properties would not be feasible.
The planning application from Gentoo reads: “Originally 8 dwellings (4 terraced properties split into 8 flats) were located within the block.
“However, following an explosion in February 2022, the additional 2 have since been demolished.
“The remaining properties have been left vacant due to structural issues.
“Demolition is required due to the amount of damage caused to the properties following the explosion.
“Any scheme to remedy the defects to the properties and make good would not be feasible.”
The proposed demolition would be carried out within the boundaries of the site with a controlled dismantling from top to bottom and “demolishing inwards to the centre of site”.
Rubble would also be sorted and where possible recycled, with the site expected to be grassed and surrounded by a small fence.
According to planning documents, no redevelopment or rebuilding is proposed at a later date.
A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.
Information on Sunderland City Council’s website indicates a decision is expected by June 1, 2023.
For more on the demolition plan or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 23/01007/DEM