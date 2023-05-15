Sunderland flats damaged in gas explosion set to be demolished under new plans

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for 44-45 and 48-51 Whickham Street in Sunderland’s Roker area.

The street hit the headlines in 2022 after a gas blast tore through the terrace destroying one property and substantially damaging several others, sparking a huge fire and rescue service response.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The morning after a gas explosion in Whickham Street, Roker.

Following the gas blast, one property was demolished and remaining vacant properties were left standing, however it was acknowledged that the future of the surviving buildings remained uncertain.

An application from housing provider Gentoo is now seeking permission to demolish the remaining terraced dwellings, which had been made up of flats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those behind the plans have said repairing the properties would not be feasible.

The planning application from Gentoo reads: “Originally 8 dwellings (4 terraced properties split into 8 flats) were located within the block.

The building as it is today.

“However, following an explosion in February 2022, the additional 2 have since been demolished.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The remaining properties have been left vacant due to structural issues.

“Demolition is required due to the amount of damage caused to the properties following the explosion.

“Any scheme to remedy the defects to the properties and make good would not be feasible.”

The proposed demolition would be carried out within the boundaries of the site with a controlled dismantling from top to bottom and “demolishing inwards to the centre of site”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rubble would also be sorted and where possible recycled, with the site expected to be grassed and surrounded by a small fence.

According to planning documents, no redevelopment or rebuilding is proposed at a later date.

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Information on Sunderland City Council’s website indicates a decision is expected by June 1, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad