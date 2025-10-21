Plans to convert former Sunderland law offices into a 30-bedroom “co-living” housing scheme have been blocked by city councillors.

Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee, at a meeting this week, refused plans for Mowbray Villas, which sits on the junction connecting Douro Terrace and Mowbray Road in the Ashbrooke area.

Plans submitted for 30-bedroom 'co-living' development at former law offices site, Mowbray Villas in the Ashbrooke area of Sunderland | LDRS

New plans for the site from George Alexander Estates Limited, submitted earlier this year (2025), sought permission to convert the building into residential accommodation, along with upgrades and external works.

It was noted that the building had been vacant for some time and had “unfortunately fallen into disrepair due to vandalism and now is no longer able to rent as commercial premises”, with new plans aiming to create a “state-of-the-art co-living development”.

Developers initially said the scheme would “preserve the site’s external character” and “support the vitality of the existing community in South Sunderland by offering a more diverse range of housing options that cater to a broader demographic, including young professionals and key workers.”

A council report discussed by councillors this week said the development would be aimed at “students/young professionals”, although developers later clarified the aim was to create student accommodation at the site.

A planning statement noted the property would be managed with “procedures for tenant selection, day-to-day maintenance, safety and security measures, waste management, and ongoing compliance with HMO [house in multiple occupation] licensing conditions”.

It was also noted that the development had been “designed to support modern living needs”, with “dedicated work/study areas within individual rooms, a communal cinema and games room, laundry facilities, two communal kitchens, off- street parking and outdoor amenity space.”

New plans for the site from George Alexander Estates Limited are seeking permission to convert the building into residential accommodation, along with upgrades and external works | LDRS

During a council public consultation exercise on the plans there were 10 objections raising a range of concerns about the development, including the development “introducing an intensive, transient form of accommodation, fundamentally at odds with the settled, residential nature of this established neighbourhood”, local amenity impacts in terms of noise and antisocial behaviour, increased vehicular traffic and more.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department, in a report published ahead of a decision-making meeting this week, had recommended the plans for refusal after raising concerns about the principle of development.

This is because the development is classed as a house in multiple occupation (HMO) under planning policies, and it was noted that the plans would “lead to an overconcentration of HMOs within the vicinity to the detriment of the amenities of the area and contrary to planning guidance”.

The committee report also noted that the plans would “result in the number of HMOs exceeding 10 per cent of all residential properties within 100 metres of the application site” as part of the recommendation for refusal.

Council planners, in the committee report, said “there are 16 existing HMOs within 100m of the site, excluding this application site, which exceeds the 10 per cent threshold” set out in planning policy, and that the new development would “result in a further increase”.

The council report said the applicant had asked the council to consider the plan under “exceptional circumstances” for a number of reasons.

This included “the proposed co-living scheme [being] distinct in both scale and character from any other HMOs within the assessment area and the proposal making efficient use of an underutilised building in a sustainable location, contributing to housing choice, and doing so in a way that aligns with broader strategic objectives around high-quality urban living”.

Although the applicant’s “justification” for the scheme was acknowledged and the council said the “city has an important role to play in the provision of affordable and flexible accommodation”, council planners noted that “the location and quantum of such accommodation must be strictly controlled given that increased numbers of multiple occupancy properties can have the potential to create harmful impacts”.

This included “a reduction in social cohesion and tenure imbalance with a shift from permanent family homes to more transient accommodation as well as increased noise and disturbance, resulting from an increase in the transient population of areas.”

The building was previously home to Sweeney Miller Law before the firm’s recent expansion and relocation to larger premises and the site has been subsequently advertised for sale. | LDRS

The planning application was presented for decision at a meeting of Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee on Monday (October 20, 2025) at City Hall.

Councillors were asked to refuse the plans on the basis that the application would “result in an overconcentration of HMOs within a defined area, which would be harmful to the character and amenities of the surrounding area.”

A representative for the applicant, speaking at the meeting, said the development aimed to create student accommodation and that the plans represented a major financial investment to refurbish the site and bring it back into use.

It was noted that although student accommodation is preferred within the “urban boundary” defined in a key planning policy, the application site was only 156 metres outside this boundary.

The applicant’s representative added the site was once a “beautiful building” before vandalism at the site and said proposed plans would restore the building and bring it back into the Ashbrooke area.

After being put to the vote, the plans were unanimously refused by the Planning and Highways Committee.

Councillor Iain Scott said he “fundamentally liked this application on its merit” and noted the applicant had identified a need “in tune with Sunderland’s growing success” including the university’s ranking and business developments.

However, the councillor added “location” was important, noting the site fell outside of the boundary in terms of its proximity to the university, and said the number of HMOs near the application site was also “unfortunate”.

“I would encourage the applicant to certainly look at other locations in the city because we do have an acute need for student housing,” Cllr Scott added.

Councillor Michael Dixon noted the building was “exceptional” but said he agreed with the explanation and reasoning given by council planning officers around their recommendation for refusal.

“I pass this building very often and it’s an exceptional building and I agree with what Cllr Scott has said about the quality of it and it would be nice to get it into occupation,” Cllr Dixon said.

“Bearing in mind the explanation that has been given and the clarification about exceptional circumstances, and the reasons for the refusal, I’m quite happy to go along with the officer recommendations, especially bearing in mind the HMO.”

The applicant has the right to challenge the council refusal decision by lodging an appeal with the Secretary of State.

For more information on the plan and council decision, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/00945/FUL

