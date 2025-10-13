Plans to convert former Sunderland law offices into a 30-bedroom “co-living” scheme could be blocked at a crunch meeting next week, after being recommended for refusal by council development bosses.

Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee will discuss plans for Mowbray Villas, which sits on the junction connecting Douro Terrace and Mowbray Road in the Ashbrooke area.

The property, which stands in its own grounds with gardens to the front and a surfaced secure car park to the rear, was previously home to Sweeney Miller Law before the firm’s recent expansion and relocation to larger premises.

New plans for the site from George Alexander Estates Limited, submitted earlier this year (2025), sought permission to convert the building into residential accommodation, along with upgrades and external works.

A design and access statement submitted to council officials described the proposed plan as a “co-living development, containing thirty spacious ensuite bedrooms”.

It was noted that the building had been vacant for some time and had “unfortunately fallen into disrepair due to vandalism and now is no longer able to rent as commercial premises”, with new plans aiming to create a “state-of-the-art co-living development”.

Developers said the scheme would “preserve the site’s external character” and “support the vitality of the existing community in South Sunderland by offering a more diverse range of housing options that cater to a broader demographic, including young professionals and key workers”.

A planning statement noted the property would be managed with “procedures for tenant selection, day-to-day maintenance, safety and security measures, waste management, and ongoing compliance with HMO [house in multiple occupation] licensing conditions”.

It was also noted that the development had been “designed to support modern living needs”, with “dedicated work/study areas within individual rooms, a communal cinema and games room, laundry facilities, two communal kitchens, off- street parking and outdoor amenity space.”

During a council public consultation exercise on the plans there were 10 objections raising a range of concerns about the development.

This included the development “introducing an intensive, transient form of accommodation, fundamentally at odds with the settled, residential nature of this established neighbourhood”, along with wider concerns about heritage impacts on local listed buildings, local amenity impacts in terms of noise and antisocial behaviour and increased vehicular traffic.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department, in a report published ahead of a decision-making meeting next week, has recommended the plans for refusal after raising concerns about the principle of development.

This is because the development is classed as a house in multiple occupation (HMO) under planning policies, and it was noted that the plans would “lead to an overconcentration of HMOs within the vicinity to the detriment of the amenities of the area and contrary to planning guidance”.

The committee report also noted that the plans would “result in the number of HMOs exceeding 10 per cent of all residential properties within 100 metres of the application site” as part of the recommendation for refusal.

Council planners, in the committee report, said “there are 16 existing HMOs within 100m of the site, excluding this application site, which exceeds the 10 per cent threshold” set out in planning policy, and that the new development would “result in a further increase”.

The council report said the applicant had asked the council to consider the plan under “exceptional circumstances” for a number of reasons.

This included “the proposed co-living scheme [being] distinct in both scale and character from any other HMOs within the assessment area and the proposal making efficient use of an underutilised building in a sustainable location, contributing to housing choice, and doing so in a way that aligns with broader strategic objectives around high-quality urban living”.

Although the applicant’s “justification” for the scheme was acknowledged and the council said the “city has an important role to play in the provision of affordable and flexible accommodation”, council planners noted that “the location and quantum of such accommodation must be strictly controlled given that increased numbers of multiple occupancy properties can have the potential to create harmful impacts”.

The council committee report adds: “These impacts can include a reduction in social cohesion and tenure imbalance with a shift from permanent family homes to more transient accommodation as well as increased noise and disturbance, resulting from an increase in the transient population of areas.

“As such, over concentrations within neighbourhoods can lead to imbalanced and unsustainable communities and can damage the residential amenity and character of surrounding areas.

“On this basis, the proposed development would run contrary to Criteria 5 of Policy H6 of the adopted CSDP [Core Strategy and Development Plan] and guidance within the HMO SPD [Supplementary Planning Document] in relation to the number of HMOs within the locality and would be considered to be harmful to the character of the area.”

Council planning officers have recommended that councillors refuse the plans on the basis that the application would “result in an overconcentration of HMOs within a defined area, which would be harmful to the character and amenities of the surrounding area.”

Councillors on Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee will discuss and vote on the planning application at a meeting on October 20, 2025.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at City Hall from 5.30pm and will be open to the public.

For more information on the plan, or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/00945/FUL

