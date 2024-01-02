A driver was taken to hospital

The scene of the Durham Road crash on Saturday, December 30.

Police have released more details of the three-car collision which happened in Sunderland on Saturday evening.

The incident took place on the city centre-bound lane of Durham Road, a stretch of dual carriageway between between Ettrick Grove and Shaftesbury Crescent.

The driver was take to hospital for treatment and the road was closed for around three hours, causing disruption to public transport and other road users. No serious injuries have been reported as a result of the crash.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson told the Echo: “Just after 5pm on Saturday (December 30), police received a report via the ambulance service of a three-vehicle collision on Durham Road in Sunderland.

“Emergency services attended, and one person was taken to hospital, believed to have been suffering an unrelated medical episode.

“Two other people involved in the collision are not believed to have suffered any serious injuries.