Man hospitalised after crash on Sunderland's Durham Road leads to tailback

All three emergency services quickly attended the scene on the Humbledon stretch of the A690 Durham Road, which is close to the junction with Ettrick Grove, on Thursday, August 31. No serious injuries have been reported.

However, one of the cars involved was particularly badly damaged at the front, and the ensuing traffic tailback while emergency services attended to the incident stretched almost down to the Barnes gyratory, with drivers turning round to take alternative routes.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson told the Echo: “At 4.30pm yesterday (Thursday), we received a report of a four-vehicle collision on the A690 Durham Road in Sunderland.

“Emergency services attended and the male driver of one of the vehicles was taken to hospital for treatment of an injury to his wrist.

“All vehicles were recovered from the carriageway and the road was fully re-open a short time later.”

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were called yesterday evening at 4:47pm about a Road Traffic Collision (RTC) on Durham Road in Sunderland.

“Two appliances, one from Farringdon and one from Sunderland Central Community Fire Stations, were on the scene in just three minutes to ensure the safety of those involved.

“Thankfully all persons involved self-rescued from their vehicles before our arrival. However, one male driver did require medical assistance.