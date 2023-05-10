News you can trust since 1873
New speed limit being ignored on ‘Sunderland’s race track’ A690 Durham Road, claims neighbour

Drivers are ignoring new 30mph speed restrictions on a busy stretch of Durham Road, according to a man who lives nearby.

By Tony Gillan
Published 10th May 2023, 15:22 BST- 2 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 15:22 BST

Peter White says his car was written off when an HGV collided with his parked motor outside his West Park home in March 2020.

He called for a reduction from 40mph to 30mph between the A19/A690 roundabout and Springwell Road, and got his wish for 2.5-mile stretch.

But with very little signage to warn motorists of the change, Mr White says the new limit has made no difference.

East Herrington resident Peter White says the new 30mph limit is being ignored. Picture by Stu Norton.East Herrington resident Peter White says the new 30mph limit is being ignored. Picture by Stu Norton.
East Herrington resident Peter White says the new 30mph limit is being ignored. Picture by Stu Norton.
Previously there had been a number of 40mph maximum speed signs, but since the change there are none on Durham Road between the A19 and Bede College.

He has called for a more visible police presence on the road he refers to as “the race track of Sunderland”.

Mr White said: “I’ve seen no police monitoring in the 25 years I’ve lived here and I’ve made many requests. The drivers know they can do what they like.”

He claimed there had been a number of incidents and near-misses on the stretch of road in recent years.

Durham Road is now a 30mph zone between the A19 roundabout and Sunderland city centre where it ends. Picture by Stu Norton.Durham Road is now a 30mph zone between the A19 roundabout and Sunderland city centre where it ends. Picture by Stu Norton.
Durham Road is now a 30mph zone between the A19 roundabout and Sunderland city centre where it ends. Picture by Stu Norton.

“The (A19/A690) slip road behind me is four lanes wide. That’s launching traffic at high speed trying to beat the traffic lights onto the roundabout,” he added.

“There’s been campaign after campaign to reduce speed. But the traffic moves so fast I don’t think they see the 30mph signs. What’s needed is a police camera van here at least once a week to get the message across."

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We all have a responsibility to make our roads as safe as they possibly can be for all users.

“We are constantly exploring ways to improve road safety and offer reassurance to our communities.

Signage near the A19 roundabout is the only 30mph notice on a stretch of road which was previously 40mph.Signage near the A19 roundabout is the only 30mph notice on a stretch of road which was previously 40mph.
Signage near the A19 roundabout is the only 30mph notice on a stretch of road which was previously 40mph.
“We will continue to do all we can to protect all road users across Northumbria, and would ask anyone with concerns about speeding in their area to contact police.

“Anyone with information can report using the Tell Us Something page of our website or by calling 101. In an emergency, or where a crime is taking place, always dial 999.”

