New speed limit being ignored on ‘Sunderland’s race track’ A690 Durham Road, claims neighbour
Drivers are ignoring new 30mph speed restrictions on a busy stretch of Durham Road, according to a man who lives nearby.
Peter White says his car was written off when an HGV collided with his parked motor outside his West Park home in March 2020.
He called for a reduction from 40mph to 30mph between the A19/A690 roundabout and Springwell Road, and got his wish for 2.5-mile stretch.
But with very little signage to warn motorists of the change, Mr White says the new limit has made no difference.
Previously there had been a number of 40mph maximum speed signs, but since the change there are none on Durham Road between the A19 and Bede College.
He has called for a more visible police presence on the road he refers to as “the race track of Sunderland”.
Mr White said: “I’ve seen no police monitoring in the 25 years I’ve lived here and I’ve made many requests. The drivers know they can do what they like.”
He claimed there had been a number of incidents and near-misses on the stretch of road in recent years.
“The (A19/A690) slip road behind me is four lanes wide. That’s launching traffic at high speed trying to beat the traffic lights onto the roundabout,” he added.
“There’s been campaign after campaign to reduce speed. But the traffic moves so fast I don’t think they see the 30mph signs. What’s needed is a police camera van here at least once a week to get the message across."
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We all have a responsibility to make our roads as safe as they possibly can be for all users.
“We are constantly exploring ways to improve road safety and offer reassurance to our communities.
“We will continue to do all we can to protect all road users across Northumbria, and would ask anyone with concerns about speeding in their area to contact police.
“Anyone with information can report using the Tell Us Something page of our website or by calling 101. In an emergency, or where a crime is taking place, always dial 999.”