The charity Grifaid and its manufacturing arm, the not-for-profit Safe Water Trust, have provided over 50,000 family filters and 2,500 community filters, giving around 1.5 million people globally safe drinking water.

Founded by husband and wife John and Gill Griffith, Grifaid generates funds through donations which help supply the filters, designed and developed by Mr Griffith.

The mayor, Cllr Alison Smith, visited their premises to thank staff and volunteers for their work in areas including Ukraine and parts of Turkey and Syria struck by February’s earthquakes.

Mayor of Sunderland, Cllr Alison Smith, meets the Grifaid team.

The filters help provide quick, easy and long-term access to safe drinking water. Grifaid has worked for more than 12 years with the disaster relief, humanitarian aid and overseas development sectors.

The filters are sought after for their ability to filter both bacteria and viruses, as well as being easy to transport.

The mayor was given a demonstration of how the filters work and shown the results of a recent Grifaid visit to Rwanda and Uganda by Gill Griffith. She was also given a tour of the Safe Water Trust’s 5,000 sq ft Hertburn factory.

Cllr Smith, said: “In our country we all take clean water for granted and it is heartbreaking to think that children in particular are dying every day because they don't have access to such a basic necessity.

From left: Marion Fuesdale and Andrea Taylor of Grifaid, Mayor of Sunderland Cllr Alison Smith, with Karen Mann, Peter Riding and Paula Maxwell all from Grifaid.

“It is therefore fantastic to see an organisation right here in Washington that is doing so much to improve the health of communities – and save lives – right across the world.

“John and Gill Griffith, the staff and volunteers at the Safe Water Trust and Grifaid carry out immensely important work and should be very proud of everything they have achieved.”

Volunteer Peter Riding said: “It is very rewarding to know that the filters we are assembling are being used to provide safe drinking water to communities in need and families affected by humanitarian crises.

From left David Fleetwood, trustee and secretary of The Safe Water Trust, Mayor of Sunderland Cllr Alison Smith and John Griffith, trustee and co-founder of Grifaid.

“We really feel that we are making a difference by the work we are doing and very much appreciate the mayor’s kind words.”