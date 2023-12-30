News you can trust since 1873
Crash leads to closure on Sunderland's Durham Road

At least three cars were involved

By Tony Gillan
Published 30th Dec 2023, 19:58 GMT
Updated 30th Dec 2023, 20:13 GMT
Two of the vehicles involved with the Durham Road collision.

A vehicle collision has led to a major Wearside road being blocked in both directions.

The Echo understands that at least three vehicles were involved in the crash on Durham Road on the early evening of Saturday, December 30. Northumbria Police have blocked the dual carriageway between Ettrick Grove and Shaftesbury Crescent - not far from Lidl.

At the time of writing officers are still at the scene. No one is currently in any of the vehicles involved with the smash. The cars are badly damaged.

More as we get it.

