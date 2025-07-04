Youngsters who torture animals grow up to be even more disturbed adults - sometimes serial killers
Throughout the month of June the popular park has been plagued by antisocial behaviour, with Sunderland City Council, supported by Northumbria Police, releasing photographs and videos of youngsters riding around on illegal electric bikes and setting fires in the park.
The authorities also reported the killing and skinning of animals in the park.
Pat Anne Stewart said: “They’re heartless doing that to poor harmless animals. It’s just heart-breaking.”
It was a sentiment shared by Moira Horrox who said: “Unbelievable. How could anyone hurt these poor little creatures - any animals.
“Absolutely disgusting - they should be locked up.”
Pauline Robson added: “Defenceless animals suffering again just for kicks is disgusting.”
A number of other people have raised concerns about the mentality of youngsters killing and skinning animals.
Cass Sunshine said: “Youngsters who torture animals grow up to be even more disturbed adults, sometimes serial killers.”
Allyson Timm added: “They need to be dealt with because they are a danger to society. Read about how serial killers start out.”
A number of respondents feel the presence of park wardens could provide a deterrent.
Diane Aricioglu said: “When I was a child we use to have park keepers who were there at all times. Some kids of today are just out of control and seem to think these sort of things are fun. This is sick behaviour and needs to stop.”
Meg Hadlington added: “We used to call him the parky and were terrified of him.”
In their latest statement, the City Council warned they would also impose sanctions on the parents as well as the children involved.
A Council spokesperson said: “And let it be clear: parents/guardians can also face enforcement action, including risks to housing tenancies if this behaviour continues.”
Shaun Ross said: “Shocking and disgusting behaviour. Get the parents fined and reported.”
