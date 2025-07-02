“Appalled, disgusted, and despicable” - the words of local residents following a spate of antisocial behaviour (ASB) in Barnes Park including the setting of fires and reports of youngsters killing and skinning animals.

Throughout the month of June the popular park has been plagued by antisocial behaviour, with Sunderland City Council, supported by Northumbria Police, releasing photographs and video of youngsters riding around on illegal electric bikes and setting fires in the park.

Local residents have been reacting to the antisocial behaviour in Barnes Park. | Neil Fatkin

The photographs have been accompanied by warnings of action being taken against the perpetrators.

The most shocking reports are those of animals, including rabbits, being killed and skinned.

David Taylor. | Neil Fatkin

David Taylor, 71, a retired civil servant who often walks in the park, said: “The reports about what has been done to the animals is absolutely disgusting.

“What they have done to those rabbits is absolutely despicable.

“I’ve seen evidence of other ASB including the aftermath of fires and lots of litter including cans of beer and smashed spirits bottles.”

Denise Burdon. | Neil Fatkin

It was sentiment shared by retired NHS worker Denise Burdon, 67, who said: “The reports of the killing and skinning of animals is absolutely appalling - it’s disgraceful.

“My daughter lives overlooking the park and she has seen youths throwing stones at the buses and they even had their own car window smashed.”

Debbie McGuinness. | Neil Fatkin

Debbie McGuinness, 61, who lives in Tunstall, added: “I’ve never seen the kids actually killing the animals, but just last week we were in the park and there were some kids digging a hole with a spade.

“I was in a group and we shouted across to tell them to stop it, but if you’re on your own you are afraid to confront them in case they retaliate against you.”

The park is used by dog walkers and families. | Neil Fatkin

Another key concern is the use of illegal electric bikes in the park, with youngsters reportedly often riding around at high speed in areas used by dog walkers and families.

Debbie added: “The kids on electric bikes can be a real problem as you don’t hear them coming up behind you and when you are out walking your dog, it’s just an accident waiting to happen.”

Fellow dog walker Neil Stewart, 74, said: “You see these kids flying around on these electric bikes and it’s a real concern that they could cause an accident.”

Dorothy Stewart. | Neil Fatkin

Neil’s wife Dorothy Stewart, 72, added: “This is a park for everyone to enjoy and this type of behaviour spoils it.”

In their latest statement Sunderland City Council specifically warned about action being taken against the parents of children found to be causing ASB, including the risk of housing agreements.

A Council spokesperson said: “And let it be clear: parents/guardians can also face enforcement action, including risks to housing tenancies if this behaviour continues.”

Kerrie Churchill. | Neil Fatkin

It’s a policy whole-heartedly supported by High Barnes resident and park user Kerrie Churchill, 51, who said: “I’ve seen kids tearing around on electric bikes and pulling up trees. I 100% agree with punishing the parents. For every kid misbehaving their is parent who needs to take responsibility.”

A police presence in the park. | Neil Fatkin

Kerrie also feels there needs to be a greater presence of wardens or police officers in the park.

She added: “There are so many places the kids can hide in this park. There also needs to be better use of CCTV. I have business in South Shields which has CCTV monitored throughout the day and the police are alerted immediately if there is anything suspicious.”

Debbie added: “There needs to be a presence in the park of police or wardens who have the authority to do something about this ASB.

“They should also wear bodycams as the kids might be less likely to misbehave if they know they are on camera.”