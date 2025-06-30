Authorities have warned parents they could face “enforcement action”, including “risks to housing tenancies” if the anti-social behaviour being carried out by youngsters continues in Barnes Park.

A statement posted on social media by Sunderland City Council stated than on Sunday night (June 29) youngsters are reported to have been involved in causing damage to the park by setting fires.

Authorities are looking to identify youngsters in connection with further incidents of antisocial behaviour in Barnes Park. | Sunderland City Council.

It follows on from youngsters in the park reportedly killing and skinning animals earlier this month (June).

A Council spokesperson stated: “Sunderland City Council’s Neighbourhood Enforcement Team and Northumbria Police have been made aware of further shocking incidents in Barnes Park last night (June 29).

“Youths have been setting fires, causing serious and costly damage to the park – paid for by you, the residents of Sunderland.

“These disturbing acts follow the recent and sickening killing and skinning of harmless animals in the park. This behaviour is cruel, unacceptable, and criminal.”

Youngsters are reported to have been causing more antisocial behaviour in Barnes Park. | Sunderland City Council

The spokesperson has warned that strong action will be taken against the perpetrators and, if necessary, their parents.

They said: “Several individuals have already been identified via CCTV and resident reports and action has been taken.

“We are not stopping there. We will continue to take strong action. Any youths caught will face the consequences. And let it be clear: parents/guardians can also face enforcement action, including risks to housing tenancies if this behaviour continues.”

Local authorities are appealing for parents to take responsibility for their children and are asking people to come forward if they can identify any of the youngsters in the photographs released by the City Council.

They added: “We need your support to help us identify the individuals responsible. Check the photos we’ve shared. Parents – speak to your children and if they use Barnes Park, make sure they know: Respect the park. Respect the community. Respect others.

“Let’s work together to protect our green spaces and our wildlife from this mindless destruction.”

You can report information in confidence by calling 01915205550 or visiting the report it section of the Council’s website.