Do you know where your children are? - Authorities release video of youths they are looking to trace in connection with the killing of animals in Sunderland Park
A number of youths have been pictured in dark clothing as well as riding around on illegal electric bikes.
An social media post was released by Sunderland City Council accompanied by images of the youngsters with their faces blurred out.
A Council spokesperson said: “Sunderland City Council’s Neighbourhood Enforcement Team is investigating serious incidents of anti-social behaviour in Barnes Park, including the killing of animals. We are working closely with Northumbria Police, and action will be taken against those responsible.
“Images of individuals believed to be involved are being released to assist with identification.”
The spokesperson has urged parents to be aware of their children’s whereabouts.
They added: “Faces have been blurred to protect identities at this stage, but we are urging parents and guardians to take a close look and ask themselves — are these your children? Do you know where your children are and what they’re doing?
“We understand that publishing these images may raise concerns, but this is about public safety, accountability, and preventing further harm to animals and wildlife.”
The council’s Law Enforcement Team have now published a subsequent video of youngsters, again dressed in dark clothing riding illegal electric bikes. Again, they would like to speak with the youths in connection with the killing of animals in the park.
The spokesperson said: “Sunderland City Council’s Neighbourhood Enforcement Team have received footage captured within Barnes Park of three individuals on off road bikes, we believe have been involved in the killing of animals.
“Footage of the individuals involved is being released to assist with identification. We will continue to adopt a zero-tolerance approach to protect our communities and wildlife, working closely with Northumbria Police.
“There is no excuse for this behaviour. If you have any information, no matter how minor, please come forward.”
You can report information by calling 0191 520 5550 or using the report it page on the Council’s website.