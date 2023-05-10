Jack, 16, was a mascot at the fixture between the Black Cats and Luton in March. Jack was struggling with nerves and Fred took time out of his warm-up to to chat and pose for a photograph.

After Jack’s mum Sara explained that he is autistic and non-verbal Fred told Jack it’s “okay to be different” and later posted a photograph on social media of their encounter with the message “it was lovely to meet this young man and I hope he can be an inspiration to others”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the fixture, Fred signed a Luton Town FC shirt and arranged for it to be posted to Jack’s South Hylton address.

There was also a hand written note which read: “It was lovely to meet you at the game on Saturday and I hope you enjoyed your day. Just remember to keep being you and supporting your team.

"I hope you like your shirt. Take care, Fred.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the two clubs once again set to meet in the playoff semi-final, to show his appreciation Jack designed a piece of artwork featuring Souter Lighthouse which he wanted to present to Fred.

Mum Sara said: “After Jack’s experience as a mascot we contacted the EFL as we wanted to nominate both teams for an award for how they treated Jack. We were told there were no such awards and any such recognition for players normally came from within the clubs themselves.

Jack Berry with Luton Town FC player Fred Onyedinma.

"That is when Jack decided he wanted to make an award of his own. He loves Souter Lighthouse and wanted it to be part of the design.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack’s design was brought to life by the Washington base design company Check out my Plumage, who incorporated the drawing into a glass casing.

The painting was presented to Fred by former Sunderland AFC forward Mick Harford last week during the Luton Town Supporters Trust’s end of season awards.

During the presentation, Jack, who can communicate with his mother, sent a message which said: “The Sunderland versus Luton Town match helped me to understand that it’s okay to be different and no matter what I do in my life, I need to be original.

Luton Town forward Fred Onyedinma receives his Beacon of Light award which was designed and inspired by Sunderland fan and autistic boy Jack Berry. Photograph: Gareth Owen/LTFC

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Fred and Luton made me so happy that I could be myself as a mascot for that game. For once, I didn’t feel like I had to blend-in. I had a feeling of acceptance and felt like I was part of both teams.”

After receiving the award Fred said: “I’m honestly speechless and didn’t expect this at all. At the time, taking time to speak with Jack, I just felt I was doing something natural. I just spoke to him and it’s amazing to realise that five minutes of your time can mean that much to someone and change their lives and I’m so grateful.

"I just did what felt right. I’ve been a kid myself and doing something positive in someone’s life is such a good thing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fred Onyedinma is presented with the Beacon of Light award by former Sunderland AFC player Mick Harford Photograph: Gareth Owen/LTFC

During the presentation it was explained that Jack chose the lighthouse as a visual way of representing a positive light of inspiration.

It has been named The Beacon of Light Award, which will now be presented annually to the Luton Town player, employee or supporter who has “done the most” to help fans with disabilities.

Supporters Trust chairman, Tony Murray, who compared the awards night, said: “I know Fred and he is a good guy. What he did was absolutely brilliant but I’m not surprised by his actions and it shows how football and footballers can really bring people together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"What Fred did probably means a hell of a lot more to me as my own son is autistic.”

Following the presentation event, Jack’s mum Sara said: “Jack thinks it’s great that a player from an opposition team has something red and white. He loves the idea of the lighthouse being in the SAFC colours.

"Since being a mascot and being told ‘it’s okay to be different’, Jack has really grown in confidence. He has joined South Tyneside Ability FC, which run teams for disabled adults and children, and is mixing in really well.”

Sara and Jack have tickets for the first leg of the playoff semi-final on Saturday May 13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad