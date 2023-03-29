Autistic boy Jack receives another 'fantastic surprise' as signed shirt arrives in the post after SAFC mascot appearance

After the match, Jack, who is non-verbal apart from with his mother Sara, told her he felt like he was “part of both teams and he didn’t feel different”.

While Jack was made to feel welcome by all the SAFC players, especially acting captain Danny Batth, he also enjoyed meeting with Luton Town forward Fred Onyedinma, who after seeing the 16-year-old was nervous, took time out of his warm-up to to chat and pose for a photograph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fred stressed to Jack that it’s “okay to be different” and later posted a photograph on social media of their encounter with the message “it was lovely to meet this young man and I hope he can be an inspiration to others”.

The meeting seems to have made a lasting impression on Fred who signed a Luton Town FC shirt and arranged for it to be posted to Jack’s South Hylton address.

There was also a hand written note which read: “It was lovely to meet you at the game on Saturday and I hope you enjoyed your day. Just remember to keep being you and supporting your team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I hope you like your shirt. Take care, Fred.”

Jack with Luton Town FC player Fred Onyedinma.

Mum Sara Berry, 42, knew the shirt was being delivered, but kept it a surprise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Jack was so excited when the shirt arrived and he put it straight on. I know fans normally say you can only support one team, but Jack now genuinely feels like he’s part of both teams.

"I was surprised how much Fred highlighted on social media about meeting Jack. He was on the opposing team and didn’t need to take the time out to meet Jack, but I think it shows how much he has really taken Jack’s situation to heart.”

Fred has subsequently tweeted a photograph of Jack in the signed shirt along with heart and high-five emojis. Sara also feels Fred’s actions highlight the unifying role of sport.

Jack in the signed Luton Town shirt sent by their forward, Fred Onyedinma.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “This week is Autism Acceptance Week and despite the rivalry, this shows how two clubs can come together to support one cause.”