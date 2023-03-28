During the event at The Customs House in South Shields, Vic will join members of the popular podcast to take a trip down memory lane for the 1973: A Journey To Glory event which will remember and celebrate the biggest achievement in the club’s post-war history.

Vic will be joined by “other special guests” as they reminisce over the cup run and that iconic 1-0 victory over Don Revie’s side under Wembley’s then famous twin towers back in May 1973.

Wise Men Say co-founder Stephen Goldsmith said: “We're so excited to be teaming up with such a prestigious venue to look back at the most famous day in the history of this club we all love.

“We've been doing the pod for ten years now, and while that's yet another decade to pass without a major trophy, it allows us to immortalise this achievement further.

“We've worked with Vic Halom before and, while he's a hero to so many, above all he’s a great guy with some great stories. It promises to be a really special night.”

Wise Men Say podcast is hosting '1973: A Journey To Glory' event alongside FA Cup winning SAFC legend Vic Halom.

As well as being 50 years since Bobby Kerr lifted the famous trophy, it’s also a decade since the first Wise Men Say podcast episode in 2013.

Since then, there have been nearly 900 episodes, with around 40,000 listeners per month and achieving more than two million downloads.

Tickets for the event cost £12.50 and can be purchased via the Customs House website.