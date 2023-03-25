Jack Berry, 16, is on the autistic spectrum, selective non verbal and suffers from epilepsy. He is a massive SAFC fan and during half-term attended the open training session at the Stadium of Light with mum, Sara Berry.

Sara, 42, from South Hylton, said: “Tony Mowbray was chatting to fans. He asked Jack his name, and when he didn’t respond I explained he was autistic and non verbal.

"Once Tony heard this he spent a lot of time chatting to Jack. I don’t know if he mentioned anything following this, but I messaged the club to pass on my thanks to Tony for the time he had taken to chat with Jack.

Jack with Samson the Cat.

"I got a message from Sharon Brown, who is safeguarding manager at the club, which invited me to the training ground. I explained Jack has always wanted to be a mascot, but I didn’t think it was possible as he was over the age limit.”

Following the meeting, the club’s supporter liaison officer, Chris Waters, contacted Sara to offer Jack the chance to be mascot at the fixture against Luton Town FC on Saturday March 18 which ended in a 1-1 draw.

As well as leading the team out, Jack got to meet the players in the dressing room.

Jack with Luton Town FC player Fred Onyedinma.

Sara said: “The club planned things out so well. Because Jack is non verbal, he went round and shook all the players hands and they really made him feel welcome.

"He was really nervous and with all the noise I thought he would need his ear defenders, but he said ‘Danny is not wearing his and so I’m not wearing mine’. I was concerned about how Jack would be when out on the pitch but Danny looked after him so well.

"For that time it was like having a child who didn’t have autism and I really feel that what Danny has give him is the confidence to believe in himself. Danny treated him like one of the team, that he doesn’t need to try and fit in as he already does.”

Jack Berry who was a mascot at the Sunderland AFC game against Luton Town FC.

And it wasn’t just the SAFC players who made Jack feel comfortable.

Sara added: “Jack was quite nervous and so the Luton Town physio came across and said he would get one of the players to come across and speak with Jack. Their forward Fred Onyedinma came across and started to chat with Jack.

"I explained Jack is autistic and he said ‘it’s okay to be different’.”

Since then, Fred posted a photograph of himself and Jack on his social media account along with a message “it was lovely to meet this young man and I hope he can be an inspiration to others.”

Danny Batth also messaged Sara on social media to say if Jack wanted anything signed then to bring it to the training ground.