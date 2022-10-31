Win tickets to see Sunderland AFC take on Cardiff City at the Stadium of Light

Win tickets to this weekend's match

We have four pairs of tickets to give away to see Sunderland AFC take on Cardiff City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, November 5.

Sunderland return to home soil on Saturday after a week on the road.

The Black Cats were beaten 4-2 by Burnley last time out at the Stadium of Light and Tony Mowbray's side will be hoping for more success this time when Cardiff City visit Wearside.

Mowbray will hope to be able to call upon Ellis Simms this weekend as the striker crisis eases.

The competition is for standard tickets and kick off is at 3pm this Saturday.

To be in with a chance of winning one of four pairs of tickets, answer this question: Which of these Sunderland managers also had a spell in the Cardiff hot seat?

:: A: Mick McCarthy

:: B: Chris Coleman

:: C: Howard Wilkinson

Email your answer, along with your name and contact details, to [email protected] by 9am on Thursday, November 3.

The winners will be notified by email on Thursday, November 3, and the club will issue their tickets digitally ahead of the weekend.

