Tony Mowbray’s side had taken the lead through Amad and Dan Neil in a superb first half, but Burnley’s individual quality and the injuries in Sunderland’s squad told the through the second half.

A set piece goal, a cross that flew into the far corner and an outstanding strike from Zaroury turned the game, before Josh Brownhill added a fourth by converting a late counter.

Sunderland had been hit by yet another injury blow in the build up to the game, with Patrick Roberts ruled out after picking up a minor knock in injury. That, though, presented an opportunity to Amad and within fifteen minutes he had taken it.

Sunderland's Luke O'Nien in action

Burnley had started the game dominating possession as had been expected, but the Black Cats were getting bodies behind the ball and served early notice of their own threat when good footwork from Embleton saw him break into the box. The shot was in the end straight at Muric, but those quick breaks would become a feature of the half.

Batth had just blocked well from Tella when the hosts broke, a superb move down the left flank as Alex Pritchard danced away from three defenders. He finished the run with a nutmeg that sprung Clarke free, and when he unselfishly slid the pass across to Amad he cleverly passed the ball into the bottom corner.

Though Tella drove another effort over the bar shortly after, it was Mowbray’s Sunderland who continued to look the most dangerous. They had a second when the impressive work-rate of Embleton saw him race into the channel to gather a through ball. The initial cross into a dangerous areas was headed straight into the air by Burnley’s defence, and when the loose ball dropped Dan Neil was there to fire it into the back of the net on his weaker left foot.

Burnley continued to see more of the ball through the rest of the half but Sunderland’s discipline out of possession was impressive and they yielded nothing to their opposition.

Mowbray had spoken before the game about the danger from set pieces with Aji Alese sidelined and it took merely minutes of the second half for the visitors to reduce the deficit. Gudmundsson hung an excellent floated corner up to the back post, and when Harwood-Bellis rose highest to head it back across goal there was the easiest of finishes for Tella.

The visitors were applying significant pressure but two good breaks from Sunderland almost yielded a result, Amad and Embleton going close without finding the back of the net.

The game was more open than Sunderland would have liked and the scores would shortly be level, a wicked cross from half-time substitute Benson evading everyone including Patterson and nestling in the far corner of the net. The hosts had a chance to immediately restore their advantage when Clarke was played through, but Muric made a strong save.

Burnley’s turnaround was complete when Sunderland failed to clear a long ball, and in a flash Zaroury cut inside and fired a stunning effort into the far corner. A stunning strike; Patterson had no chance.

A previously open game slowed down dramatically as Burnley began to manage their lead, and their win was sealed when Dan Neil was played into trouble near his own box. Burnley pounced, breaking away and teeing up Brownhill who had the easiest of finishes.

Sunderland AFC XI: Patterson; Hume, O’Nien, Batth, Cirkin; Evans (Michut, 74), Neil; Amad, Pritchard (Bennette, 64), Embleton (Ba, 73); Clarke

Subs: Bass, Dajaku, Wright, Matete

Burnley FC XI: Muric; Roberts, Harwood-Bellis (McNally, 88), Taylor, Vitinho; Cullen, Gudmundsoon (Cork, 73); Tella (Rodriguez, 73), Brownhill, Zaroury (Bastien, 82); Barnes (Benson, 45)

Subs: Peacock-Farrell, Dervisoglu

Bookings: Gudmundsson, 2 Harwood-Bellis, 52 Batth, 72 Brownhill, 80