Why Washington mum is set to take on Strictly-style dance challenge in memory of husband
A dance teacher who tragically lost her husband following a battle with lung cancer will put her best foot forward in his memory at a Strictly-style charity competition.
Nicola Bond, 41, is getting set to take part in the Strictly Ballroom competition in Liverpool this November to raise money for the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation.
The Washington mum will compete with other fundraisers on the dance floor in a bid to raise as much as possible for the charity dedicated to helping everyone affected by the disease.
Nicola began raising funds for the charity and increasing awareness of the condition after her husband Paul Bond sadly lost his battle with the illness in March 2017.
Paul, 38, was diagnosed with lung cancer in May 2013, after suffering with a cough that wouldn’t go away.
He had never smoked a cigarette in his life and doctors were unable to explain why he developed the disease.
Since then Nicola, who is mum to their 10-year-old son Milo, has taken part in a number of fundraising challenges for the foundation including a skydive and a charity ball.
She also launched a social media campaign to raise awareness of the cancer and her efforts were recognised with a Best of Wearside Award.
And now her latest fundraising effort will see her perform the Samba in front of a live audience at the Devonshire House Hotel, Liverpool, on Saturday, November 2.
Nicola said: “Since Paul died I have found it hard to get excited about things knowing that he’s not here.
“But doing this for him and dancing the Samba is such a new experience.
“I love it and I feel so uplifted by it.”
Nicola entered the competition earlier this year and in July began rehearsing each week in Liverpool with her dance partner.
And as the only contestant from the North East, Nicola is hoping that the region will get behind her, by voting for her via text, when lines open in October.
She said: “I don’t think I will win as there is such competition but I am thoroughly enjoying the experience and hope to raise as much money as I can for the charity.”
To donate visit: http://www.justgiving.com/NicolaJBond?utm_id=27