Why Sunderland legend Kevin Ball met with soldiers taking part in a mammoth 470 mile charity trek
Sunderland AFC legend Kevin Ball was among those who met with a team of soldiers at the Stadium of Light when they stopped off on their way to completing a 470 mile charity trek.
The team, made up of current and ex-Household Cavalry servicemen and civilians, are walking from Windsor Castle to Edinburgh Castle to raise funds for the Royal British Legion and the Household Cavalry Foundation.
The mammoth mission called CastleTrek saw the group set off on Monday, July 29, with the aim of reaching Edinburgh Castle by Wednesday, August 7.
Walking with two sets of bagpipes in tow, the group is covering the distance in two sub-teams that will pass the bagpipes between them like a baton at each handover point.
Once they reach Edinburgh, the team will then take part in the world-famous Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, where they will be part of the pre-show entertainment.
As part of their journey the group stopped off at the Stadium of Light on Sunday, August 4, where they were met by Mayor and Mayoress of Sunderland, Councillor David Snowdon and Councillor Dianne Snowdon and Sunderland AFC ambassador and former captain Kevin Ball.
On their way to the stadium the walkers were greeted by a pipe band on Easington Street, who then marched with them to the home of Sunderland AFC.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
On their effort Kevin Ball said: “It’s a phenomenal effort that the guys are undertaking and for two brilliant causes.
“The North East has a proud military history and we as a football club undertake a lot of work with the armed forces, including supporting military charities, so being able to play a small part in what these guys are doing is an honour for us.
“It was great to welcome them to the Stadium of Light and wish them well on the rest of their journey.”
All funds raised will go towards the support and rehabilitation of injured soldiers, as well as to soldiers, ex-soldiers and families affected by injuries and death sustained from operations in Afghanistan, Iraq, Northern Ireland,
Falklands, and Bosnia.