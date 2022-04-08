Which horses should Sunderland AFC and Newcastle United fans back for the Grand National? Racing Post guide reveals all

Many punters and casual racing fans will be struggling to make a decision on who to back in the biggest race on the calendar when it is held this weekend.

The Racing Post has stepped in to help, examining each horse’s history and form in order to identify it with a football club from the top four divisions of English football, and the Scottish Premiership.

The full list can be found at https://www.racingpost.com/grand-national/grand-national-generator/

So where should fans of North East clubs be sticking their cash come Saturday?

The Racing Post reckons Samcro is the obvious choice for long-suffering Sunderland supporters – and a quick look does make it sound like a perfect match: “Samcro performed well at a high level many years ago but he is not the force of old - a bit like the Mackems, who are in freefall currently,” says the website.

And given the lack of fight displayed in some of the Black Cats’ performances during another fairly lacklustre campaign, the fact that the 10-year-old chestnut is a gelding may also strike a chord with some fans.

The recommendation for Newcastle supporters is a bit more of a stretch. The Magpies have been invited to back Enjoy D'Allen because ‘The Toon Army will be hoping to Enjoy D'Allen, as much as they have Saint Maximin’.

Elsewhere, Snow Leopardess is the early favourite going into the Grand National having won her last three races with an elegance about the way she runs.

The horse has been matched to Sunderland’s promotion rivals Sheffield Wednesday, with plenty of talent on show but question marks over stamina when it comes to the final push.

Any Second Now was runner up in the Grand National last year and will be hoping to go one better this time around.