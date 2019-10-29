What's on in Sunderland for the Halloween Lights Out Festival

The Lights Out Festival has taken over Sunderland City Centre and all week there will be family activities to take part in across Sunderland.

Events will finish on Sunday, November 3, with an alternative night market Halloween Special at The Roker Hotel.

Sharon Appleby, Head of Business and Operations at Sunderland BID, said: “We really believe Sunderland will be the place to be this Halloween, with something for everyone,

There's a whole host of Halloween activities planned in Sunderland this week

“Businesses and organisations across the city have got behind the Lights Out Festival to make sure that it’s really special and we hope people will come from across the region to enjoy what we have in store for them.”

Tuesday, October 29, Wednesday, October 30 and Thursday, October 31:

National Glass Centre – Experts will demonstrate blowing glass pumpkins and the topic will relate to how lanterns were traditionally used to ward off evil spirits. Free.

Thursday, October 31:

Seaburn’s Roker Hotel – A ‘not so scary’ Halloween party. Free entry.

Sunderland Museum – Spooky science party. Free entry.

Sunderland Empire Cinema – Screening of ‘Ballet with Dracula’. Entry fee applies.

Thursday, October 31 to Sunday, November 3:

Sunderland Bowl – Monster Bowls. Entry fee applies.

Friday, November 1:

Sunderland Museum – Spooky science party. Free entry.

Lights Out Festival community costume parade with a Halloween after party at The Albert on Fawcett Street.

Saturday, November 2 and Sunday, November 3: