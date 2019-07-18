Rides will feature in Seaham Carnival once again during its three-day run.

The event on the Terrace Green kicks off from 5pm tomorrow, Friday, July 19, when Creative Youth Opportunities launches with a fashion show, with Mayor of Seaham Linda Willis to officially open the festival.

Seaham Youth Theatre Group will then perform from 5.30pm to 6pm, with Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again to be shown on the big screen from 6pm.

Seaham Carnival always brings in a huge crowd over the weekend.

Singer Alex Hall will take to the stage from 7.50pm to 8.10pm, with the opening evening to be rounded off with a screening of Bohemian Rhapsody.

Seaham Town Council and Events2gogo, which is organising the weekend, have said people are welcome to take along a picnic and a blanket so they can sit and enjoy the show and fairground rides to run throughout the event.

During the build up to the evening, Seaham Seaside Market, which runs each Friday, will welcome shoppers to a host of stalls from 9am to 3pm.

The festival features a programme of film screenings, with this year to include Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Bohemian Rhapsody and Mary Poppins Returns.

The Terrace Green will then take over from 3pm onwards with food stalls and a craft village, with flavours from around the world and community stalls promised by the team.

Saturday’s programme begins at 10am when the craft and food village will open again, with Miss Emma Acrobatics to start off the performances at 11.15am.

The film Christopher Robin will be shown from noon, followed by Mary Poppins Returns at 2pm.

Live music will begin at 4.10pm with Lucy Saxophonist, followed by Ian Campbell at 4.30pm, Sound Divide at 5.35pm and Georgina Percival at 6.55pm.

Stoney Broke are due on stage a 8pm and Social Room will round off the day when the band performs from 9.30pm onwards.

The final day of the carnival will launch at 11am, with local groups to perform up until 1.45pm.

They include Starz Drama Group, Your Face Theatre, Sophie G, and second appearances from Alex Hall and Lucy Saxophonist.

A Simon and Garfunkel tribute is part of the line up at 2pm, followed by a Robbie Williams act at 3pm, The Beautiful Couch will play the songs of The Beautiful South from 4pm and then a Stevie Wonder tribute from 5pm.

The songs of the Police will be played live from 6pm, with a Freddie Mercury tribute to appear at 7pm and then a David Bowie show from 8pm.

There will be free children’s activities in Church Street during the day, including a climbing wall, rides and penalty shoot out.

Councillor Willis said: “We’ve got a lot of bands ready for the weekend and we’ve got a lot of stalls from local businesses and charities who will be able to raise money.

“It will be a fantastic weekend and hopefully the sun will shine for us.

“There’s loads for families to do.

“We’re well-known thanks to Tommy and we know a lot of people come into the town from the surrounding area.

“It’s just going to be a great, fun weekend.

“The more people who come in, the better it is for the town, and it brings in visitors, which is great for the shops and cafes.