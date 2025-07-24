“This award really belongs to all the children and young people who have touched our hearts, to our family, and to the dedicated carers who also walk this path alongside us,” say the Sunderland couple recognised for fostering city kids for more than 20 years.

Sunderland foster carers Jayne and Graham Carlisle with the MBEs they 've received in recognition of more than two decades of life-changing service to local children and young people. | Submitted

Jayne and Graham Carlisle have become Members of Order of the British Empire (MBE) in recognition of more than two decades of life-changing service to local children and young people.

The couple, who have opened their home and hearts to more than 70 children over the past 20+ years, received the honour during a special ceremony conducted by the Lord-Lieutenant of Tyne and Wear, Ms Lucy Winskell, OBE.

The ceremony took place at Sunderland City Hall on Wednesday 23 July, with their children David and Holly, friends, family and the team from Together for Children fostering in attendance.

Since 2003, the couple has offered a supportive home to children of diverse backgrounds for various durations, ranging from emergencies and holidays to short-term care arrangements and permanent care, even helping young people transition to independent living.

"We are honoured and humbled to receive this MBE on behalf of all foster carers,” said Jayne and Graham Carlisle. “We are deeply grateful to Together for Children Sunderland, health professionals, schools, our family, and fellow foster carers - their unwavering support over 22 years has meant everything to us.

"Fostering has been a life-changing and truly rewarding journey. We have shared countless special moments; from listening to a child sing at a school concert, watching them open presents during the holidays, and celebrating their achievements at school. Each experience reminds us of the privilege it is to be part of their lives.

"This award really belongs to all the children and young people who have touched our hearts, to our family, and to the dedicated carers who also walk this path alongside us. Thank you for making this possible and for your shared commitment to changing lives."

The Lord-Lieutenant of Tyne and Wear, Ms Lucy Winskell, OBE with Sunderland foster carers Graham and Jayne Carlisle and the Mayor of Sunderland, Councillor Ehthesham Haque | Submitted

Commenting on the award, the Lord-Lieutenant said: "I am absolutely delighted, on behalf of His Majesty the King, to present Jayne and Graham with their MBE medals in recognition of their services to foster care.

Their unwavering commitment to providing a safe, nurturing, and loving environment for so many children is truly inspiring. Jayne and Graham embody the very best of our community spirit here in Tyne and Wear, and it is a privilege to honour their service and dedication in this way."

As His Majesty’s representative in Tyne and Wear, the Lord-Lieutenant plays a key role in recognising outstanding service and achievements within the community. One of the most rewarding duties is presenting honours and awards on behalf of the King, celebrating individuals like Jayne and Graham who make a lasting difference in the lives of others.

The title of MBE is awarded for achievement or service in and to the community, which is outstanding in its field and has delivered sustained and real impact which stands out as an example to others.

The Mayor of Sunderland, Councillor Ehthesham Haque said: "Jayne and Graham have given over 20 years to supporting children and young people in Sunderland during the most formative years of their lives. Seeing them receive their MBE was an honour – and testament to the difference foster carers can make.

“Spending time with them, their extended team, and hearing about the supportive fostering community around Sunderland was genuinely heartwarming and inspiring. Jayne and Graham’s story is a powerful reminder of the real, lasting difference foster carers can make in the lives of children and young people."

Foster with North East, established in September 2023, represents the first regional fostering recruitment and support hub of its kind in England. The hub was created to address the national shortage of foster carers. It encompasses all 12 local authorities across the North East and is led by Together for Children, the Children’s Services partner of Sunderland City Council.

Foster with North East welcomes enquiries from individuals, couples, and families from all backgrounds who are interested in providing a safe and nurturing home environment for babies, children, and young people.

The service accommodates a wide range of fostering options - including weekend, holiday, short-term, and long-term care - and offers comprehensive guidance to help prospective carers understand how fostering with a local council can complement their lives.

The application and approval process is streamlined and can be completed within four months, ensuring that those committed to making a positive impact in the community can do so efficiently and with the support of their local fostering community.

For further information about fostering opportunities, please call 0800 917 7771 or visit www.fosterwithnortheast.org.uk.