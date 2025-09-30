We're expanding Sunderland's Veterans' Walk to honour even more people

A unique pathway in Sunderland which honours Forces Personnel past and present will honour even more people from this weekend.

A dedication ceremony will take place from 10.30am on Saturday, October 4 as 40 additional flagstones are unveiled at the Veterans’ Walk in Mowbray Park.

Rob Deverson and Tom Cuthbertson at the Veterans' Walk | Submitted

Now more than 50metres long, the pathway is the first of its kind, with names added to the stones submitted from across Sunderland and the North East, but also from as far away as Australia, Canada and Germany.

Set up by the family of Private Nathan Cuthbertson, who was killed in Afghanistan in 2008, as well as city businessman Rob Deverson, the walkway was laid with its first stones in 2016 and has since weaved its way around the Brothers in Arms memorial wall.

Today, it features more than 1,200 names of former or serving member of HM Armed Forces, along with their years of service and regimental badge.

Tom said: "The walk is a tribute rather than a memorial. It recognises veterans who are still with us as well as those who have sadly passed away. We're adding new flagstones this week before our dedication service on Saturday."

Rob said: "The walk continues to grow every year as we add and dedicate new names. As we say in our motto - They All Stand Equal. This walk is dedicated to all that have served their monarch and country, and this is regardless of rank or when they served."

Military standard bearers and the Mayor of Sunderland, Councillor Ehthesham Haque will be in attendance to help lead the dedication.

Cllr Haque said: "Our city's National Veterans’ Walk is a very special tribute to service personnel and it's a great honour to assist with the latest dedications.

"It is a unique tribute to proud service and is open to all, whether they are serving, have served or have passed away. Tom and Rob who organise this project have a very simple motto – They All Stand Equal.

"As annual Remembrance services are approaching, we all understand how important it is to share feelings of pride and tributes to forces personnel. Our veterans' walk is a very special tribute to all of our forces personnel."