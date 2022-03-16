"We love coming to the North East" - Bingo Loco event set to return to Sunderland with huge prizes to be won

After huge success in New York, Dubai and Sydney, Bingo Loco will be returning to Sunderland’s The Point this Spring for two nights of bingo with a twist.

Part bingo and part rave, event organisers say people can expect huge prizes, as well as the usual bingo calling and party tunes, with prizes ranging from new cars to VIP Coachella experiences and 10-foot teddy bears.

The fun-filled evening will also include wild performers and lip-sync battles and will return to Sunderland on Saturday, March 18 and May 6.

Launched in 2017, the three hour show was created by Irish natives Craig Reynolds, Stephen Lawless and Will Meara who thought of the idea in Iraq while on a trip travelling around the Middle East.

Craig said: “We love coming to the North East and the shows seem to be popular here – people can’t get enough! Each show has spontaneous elements and that’s part of the fun, we also have some fantastic prizes from a lawnmower to a European holiday.

"Sunderland’s event will have a St Patrick’s Day theme so it’s going to be a big one, and it’s great because you can come with groups of friends of all ages.”

Party-goers can enjoy a traditional game of bingo among dance-offs, speed Macarena and a mix of hit tunes.

Craig added: “It’s just really good fun and it’s been getting bigger and better each time we sell out so we will be returning to the North East with our high energy events.”

Following another busy season of ‘unique and unforgettable’ bingo experiences, the 2022 Spring season will kick off from March right through to May.

Tickets are now on sale for Sunderland’s Bingo Loco which is to be held at The Point on March 18 and May 6.

Other North East dates on the tour are Digital in Newcastle on April 9 and 14 and the Empire in Middlesbrough on April 30 and 21.

More information on tickets can be found via the Bingo Loco website here.

