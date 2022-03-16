Tributes paid to Sunderland Royal critical care nurse Honey Latonero following tragic death

Critical care nurse Honey Latonero sadly passed away surrounded by her friends and family in the Royal Victoria Infirmary, in Newcastle, on March 1.

Honey had spent 20 years working for the Trust and was among one of 30 Filipino nurses to mark the milestone in July 2021.

As well as working on the ICCU at Sunderland Royal Hospital, the dedicated nurse also spent time working on ITU at South Tyneside District Hospital.

Tributes have been paid to critical care nurse Honey Latonero.

Following Honey’s tragic death, the NHS trust has paid tribute to a “dear friend” who was known for her ‘big smile’ and ‘kind heart’.

The statement said: “She will be remembered as a dear friend to many and was known for her big smile, kind heart, compassion and willingness to help anyone in need.

“Honey was a valued member of the STSFT family and will be dearly missed by all who knew her and worked alongside her.

“Honey's family have asked us to share their thanks and appreciation for the messages and support offered by her friends and colleagues.”

A fundraiser set up by colleagues to help cover the costs of helping take Honey home to she can be laid to rest in the Philippines has raised more than £5,000 so far.

If you would like to support the fundraising efforts you can do so via the go fund me page here.

