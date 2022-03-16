Sunderland woman's delight after her pet cat is found THREE MONTHS after it went missing
A Sunderland woman who offered a £1,000 reward for help finding her missing cat before Christmas has expressed her joy after it was found three months later.
Zoe Dillon, from Pallion, appealed far and wide on social media for help in finding her missing cat Lou Lou in the hope that she would be returned home before Christmas Day.
Lou Lou went missing on the night of Tuesday, December 7, leaving 46-year-old Zoe desperate to find her safe and well – with multiple sightings of her in the area.
Now more than three months later, Lou Lou has been found near Millfield Metro station in good health at around 8pm on Thursday, March 10.
Zoe told the Echo how she felt when she discovered that Lou Lou had been found after being missing for 13 weeks and has paid the reward to the woman who found her.
She said: “I was just looking down Facebook as I heard that a cat had been attacked in the area close to where I live, then I refreshed my feed and saw Lou Lou’s photo posted on Sunderland Lost and Found Pets.
"I knew it was her instantly so I messaged the lady and we were reunited within 10 minutes, I just couldn’t believe it.
"She was found next to Millfield Metro station and followed the lady and her daughter home.
"I’m not sure if someone has been looking after her or not, I think someone must have been as she is physically fine, there is nothing wrong with her so I am really grateful to them.”