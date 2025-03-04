We know these bleed kits could save lives say parents of Connor Brown who was tragically killed by a knifeman in Sunderland
Connor, from Farringdon, was just 18-years-old when he was stabbed to death in Sunderland City Centre February 2019.
In December of the same year, Leighton Barrass, who was 20 at the time was jailed for life for his murder.
Following Connor’s tragic death, his parents Simon and Tanya set up the Connor Brown Trust to educate the city’s youngsters about the devastating consequences of knife crime.
Part of the Connor Brown Trust’s campaigning has been to see potentially life-saving bleed kits installed across the city and the charity, alongside the City Council, helped to provide funding for what are now 10 new bleed kits installed at venues across Sunderland.
Each of the bags containing a bleed kit has a photograph of Connor on the front.
Sadly, we will never know if immediate access to one of the kits could have saved Connor, but Tanya and Simon want to see them as widely available as possible to help prevent other families having to go through what they have experienced.
Speaking after the latest bleed kit was installed at Hetton Lyons Country Park in the Coalfield Area of the city, Tanya said: "If there is an incident, doing nothing means a patient has less chance of survival, but using the kit gives anyone a better chance, before paramedics get to the scene.
“It’s important to have these bleed kits in as many places as possible simply because they could save lives.
"The kits have been designed so that little to no training is needed and they can be used by the public or a first responder to any accident where there is a catastrophic bleed.
“The cabinets contain easy to read instructions and illustrations for each part of equipment showing where and how to use it."
Speaking following a previous installation in Roker, Connor’s father, Simon, said: “In the first moments of any incident speed is vital to getting the patient the assistance they need and this is where the bleed kits come into their own.
“The more of these kits we get out in our city the safer people will hopefully feel."
The Coalfield Area Committee allocated £5,400 from its neighbourhood fund budget towards the kits.
Councillor Mel Speding, Chair of Sunderland City Council's Coalfield Area Committee, said: "As a group, the Coalfield Committee aims to support and improve our communities in Houghton, Hetton, Shiney Row and Copt Hill. We were keen to provide funding for these kits which could make a big difference in an emergency.
"We appreciated the opportunity to partner with the Connor Brown Trust which does such fantastic work across Sunderland. While we hope these kits are never needed, it is reassuring to know that they are there for our residents. We are taking the necessary steps to keep our communities safe."
Bleed kits can be used to give vital care and attention to a patient in those first few minutes before the emergency services arrive, potentially saving their life. These kits are part of the wider fight against knife crime across the city with over 30 installed so far by the Connor Brown Trust.
Where in Sunderland are the bleed kits located?
The new bleed kits are now registered and ready to use if needed at:
- Colliery Inn, Hetton, DH5 9JQ
- Easington Lane Workmens Club, DH5 0JR
- Houghton Sports and Wellness Centre, DH4 5AF
- New Herrington Bowling Club, DH4 4UG
- Penshaw Community Centre, DH4 7HU
- Queensway Pharmacy, Houghton, DH5 8EL
- Shiney Resource and Advice Centre (ShARP), Shiney Row, DH4 4QW
- Springboard Adventure, Hetton Lyons Country Park, DH5 0RH
- St John’s Methodist Church, Fencehouses, DH4 6HN
- St Matthews Youth and Community Centre, Newbottle, DH5 8EL
For more information about other kits across the city, visit: Connor Brown Trust
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.