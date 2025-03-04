“Using a bleed kit gives anyone a better chance, before paramedics get to the scene” - the words of Tanya Brown whose teenage son Connor tragically died after being stabbed on a night out in the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Connor, from Farringdon, was just 18-years-old when he was stabbed to death in Sunderland City Centre February 2019.

Simon Brown from the Connor Brown Trust, Councillor Mel Speding, Chair of the Coalfield Area Committee and Councillor Juliana Heron, Deputy Chair of the Coalfield Area Committee with the new bleed kit at Hetton Lyons Country Park | Sunderland City Council

In December of the same year, Leighton Barrass, who was 20 at the time was jailed for life for his murder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following Connor’s tragic death, his parents Simon and Tanya set up the Connor Brown Trust to educate the city’s youngsters about the devastating consequences of knife crime.

Part of the Connor Brown Trust’s campaigning has been to see potentially life-saving bleed kits installed across the city and the charity, alongside the City Council, helped to provide funding for what are now 10 new bleed kits installed at venues across Sunderland.

Each of the bags containing a bleed kit has a photograph of Connor on the front.

Sadly, we will never know if immediate access to one of the kits could have saved Connor, but Tanya and Simon want to see them as widely available as possible to help prevent other families having to go through what they have experienced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Connor Brown was just 18 when he died. | Submitted

Speaking after the latest bleed kit was installed at Hetton Lyons Country Park in the Coalfield Area of the city, Tanya said: "If there is an incident, doing nothing means a patient has less chance of survival, but using the kit gives anyone a better chance, before paramedics get to the scene.

“It’s important to have these bleed kits in as many places as possible simply because they could save lives.

"The kits have been designed so that little to no training is needed and they can be used by the public or a first responder to any accident where there is a catastrophic bleed.

“The cabinets contain easy to read instructions and illustrations for each part of equipment showing where and how to use it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking following a previous installation in Roker, Connor’s father, Simon, said: “In the first moments of any incident speed is vital to getting the patient the assistance they need and this is where the bleed kits come into their own.

“The more of these kits we get out in our city the safer people will hopefully feel."

The Coalfield Area Committee allocated £5,400 from its neighbourhood fund budget towards the kits.

What you will find inside one of the bleed kits. | Sunderland City Council

Councillor Mel Speding, Chair of Sunderland City Council's Coalfield Area Committee, said: "As a group, the Coalfield Committee aims to support and improve our communities in Houghton, Hetton, Shiney Row and Copt Hill. We were keen to provide funding for these kits which could make a big difference in an emergency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We appreciated the opportunity to partner with the Connor Brown Trust which does such fantastic work across Sunderland. While we hope these kits are never needed, it is reassuring to know that they are there for our residents. We are taking the necessary steps to keep our communities safe."

Bleed kits can be used to give vital care and attention to a patient in those first few minutes before the emergency services arrive, potentially saving their life. These kits are part of the wider fight against knife crime across the city with over 30 installed so far by the Connor Brown Trust.

Where in Sunderland are the bleed kits located?

The new bleed kits are now registered and ready to use if needed at:

Colliery Inn, Hetton, DH5 9JQ

Easington Lane Workmens Club, DH5 0JR

Houghton Sports and Wellness Centre, DH4 5AF

New Herrington Bowling Club, DH4 4UG

Penshaw Community Centre, DH4 7HU

Queensway Pharmacy, Houghton, DH5 8EL

Shiney Resource and Advice Centre (ShARP), Shiney Row, DH4 4QW

Springboard Adventure, Hetton Lyons Country Park, DH5 0RH

St John’s Methodist Church, Fencehouses, DH4 6HN

St Matthews Youth and Community Centre, Newbottle, DH5 8EL

For more information about other kits across the city, visit: Connor Brown Trust