Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

‘The kit gives you a fighting chance before paramedics get to the scene’ - the words of Simon Brown, whose son Connor tragically died following a knife attack.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Connor Brown was just 18 when he was stabbed to death whilst enjoying a night out in Sunderland city centre in February 2019.

To help prevent other parents suffering the same tragic loss, Connor’s parents Simon and Tanya set up the Connor Brown Trust to educate the city’s youngsters about the devastating consequences of knife crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dave Jeffries from the SAIL Project, Councillor Kelly Chequer, with Susan Dungworth, Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, and Simon Brown from the Connor Brown Trust with the first of 10 new bleed kits. | Sunderland City Council.

The trust was instrumental in bringing the Knife Angel to Keel Square in June and has also been involved in raising money to install potentially life-saving bleed kits across the city.

The trust is part of Sunderland Altogether Improving Lives (SAIL) which brings together partner agencies including Sunderland City Council, Northumbria Police, Northumbria Violence Reduction Unit, Sunderland BID (Business Improvement District) and support services under one roof in its city centre base.

During the Knife Angel’s visit, the trust in partnership with SAIL were involved in organising a range of fundraising activities culminating in the SAIL Community Cup, which saw 12 football teams competing in a community tournament at the Beacon of Light and managed to raise £6,000 - enough to fund 10 bleed kits.

The Knife Angel.

The first of these kits has now been installed in Roker Retail Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the installation Simon said: “In the first moments of any incident speed is vital to getting the patient the assistance they need and this is where the Bleed Kits come into their own.

“Doing nothing, a patient has less chance of survival, but using the kit gives anyone a fighting chance before paramedics get to the scene.

“The more of these kits we get out in our city the safer people will hopefully feel."

Connor Brown was just 18 when he died.

The bleed kits contain first aid equipment designed to help save the life of a stabbing victim and the nine remaining kits will now also be installed across the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Susan Dungworth, Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, said: "There is never a right time to carry a knife, and we know the tragic consequences that doing so can have.

"I don't want to see another family left heartbroken, or a community destroyed as a result of knife crime.

"Whilst we hope these bleed kits are never required, they could ultimately mean the difference between life and death in critical moments.

"This initiative has been driven by the SAIL project and Connor Brown Trust who have been instrumental in getting the kit in place, demonstrating a community led approach of partners working together to tackle the issues that matter most in our communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Together we can address these issues to create safer streets and stronger communities."

Councillor Kelly Chequer, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Health, Wellbeing and Safer Communities at Sunderland City Council, added: "The Knife Angel and Tanya and Simon's powerful story touched the hearts of so many people during its month long visit to the city in June.

"Working alongside the trust, the SAIL team worked incredibly hard to raise funds for the bleed kits during the Knife Angel's stay. It's brilliant that they managed to raise £6,000 to fund 10 of these potentially life-saving kits.

"While I very much hope that they will never be needed, it's reassuring to know that they will be there should the need ever arise. Having one to hand could make all the difference in the event of an emergency.

"All credit to Tanya and Simon who have managed to turn their own personal tragedy into a powerful force for good.”