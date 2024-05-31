Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The sculpture is a powerful symbol of anti-knife crime.

The Knife Angel in Sunderland.

Made up of 100,000 seized blades, weighing in at 3.5tonnes and towering over Keel Square at 27ft tall, the Knife Angel is a hugely symbolic monument to social change.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Created to highlight and spark important conversations about the negative effect of violence, especially knife crime, the sculpture is on its first visit to Sunderland and will stand as an emotive symbol in Keel Square throughout June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s been brought to the city by Tanya and Simon Brown from Thorney Close as part of their important work for the Connor Brown Trust, set up after their 18-year-old son was stabbed to death whilst enjoying a night out in Sunderland city centre in February 2019.

The Knife Angel in Sunderland.

Much-missed teenager Connor was stabbed five times, in a row that started over a £5 note and his parents have since channeled their grief to fight against knife crime.

Created by artist Alfie Bradley, the thought-provoking sculpture is made up of blades handed in during amnesties held by police forces across the country, after which they were sterilised and blunted. And during its time on Wearside, a series of knife crime workshops, aimed at young people, will be hosted by The Connor Brown Trust at City Hall. Places are filling up but available to book at https://connorbrowntrust.com/

Simon and Tanya Brown of the Connor Brown Trust

The sessions, aimed at Year 5 pupils and over, will involve Tanya talking about Connor's tragic death, how it’s changed her life forever and where people can go for help and advice if they or someone they know is carrying a knife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s hoped such conversations can help prevent future knife-crime deaths.

Simon said: “The importance of the Knife Angel, to us as a family, is that other families can bring young people to see it, to tell them the importance of why it was made. It opens up the conversation about how it’s wrong to carry blades, why it’s wrong to carry a knife. There is no need to pick up a knife.”

Vital work in tackling knife crime is being carried out in memory of Sunderland teenager, Connor Brown

Tanya added: “We have a full month of education-based workshops at City Hall. This will be centred around the story of what happened to Connor, the impact it had on us as a family but also the wider impact it has on perpetrators, witnesses, the Police and everybody. It literally had an impact on everybody.”

Simon explained the power of the artwork: “We first saw it in 2019, shortly after Connor was taken from us, and our emotions were running high to start with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every time we visit it it’s a different set of emotions and we always say to people who want to visit the Angel to visit it twice: come during the day and come on a night time when it’s lit up because the emotions are completely different.”

The sculpture is hugely supported by police forces and Chief Superintendent Joanne-Park Simmons, Northumbria Police’s lead for knife crime, was among dignitaries at a ceremony to unveil the artwork.

She said: “Sadly, we are only too aware of the devastation that knife crime can – and has – caused so many people.That is why it’s so important that we are all here – united in our determination to prevent such pain and loss.

“Over the next month, the Knife Angel will act as a very poignant symbol of why we must continue to come together to tackle knife crime.There is never an acceptable reason to carry a knife – and everyone has a role to play in spreading this message.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We must continue to educate our young people across the North East about the dangers and the irreversible consequences of carrying a knife.

“Education is so important in preventing young people from picking up a knife or weapon and becoming involved in violence.

“And I’d like to thank all those families – including Tanya and Simon – who have created a legacy in the name of a loved one and continue to shine a light on this extremely important issue.”

Earlier this month, Northumbria Police supported Operation Sceptre – a national week of activity specifically aimed at tackling knife crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across the Force, officers carried out dedicated activity focused on tackling those individuals who cause the most harm within communities.

In total, more than 220 arrests were made, more than 200 stop searches were conducted, 229 knives were seized and 21 search warrants were executed at a range of addresses.

The Force also held more than 60 educational events, led over 85 school engagement activities, conducted more than 70 diversionary visits and operated eight knife bins across the area. If you have any information on a crime, report it to police on 101 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.