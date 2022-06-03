Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jubilee celebrations in Sunderland are in full swing, with communities getting together in the sunshine for street parties, afternoon teas or enjoying events in the city marking the historic anniversary.

There was a party atmosphere at the Bridges to the sound of music from across the decades of Her Majesty’s reign and singers performing live in the afternoon.

Shoppers also enjoyed a performance by the Shoe Shop Quartet and were treated to a special jubilee cake and jubilee cupcakes which were given out for free.

Clifton Road residents (left to right) Erin Simpson, Renee Ganley, Harriet Foskett and Eve Fawcett celebrating the Jubilee/Photo: Frank Reid

Meanwhile, youngsters were able to get their faces painted to get in the Jubilee spirit.

Karen Eve, Centre Director at the Bridges, said: “The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is a once in a lifetime event and something for everyone to enjoy,” she said.

“We wanted to play our part and we have created a really fun programme which we believe will appeal to people of all ages.”

Youngster Emmett Burlison, 3, during Jubilee celebrations at The Bridges./Photo: Stu Norton

Over at The Laurels Care Home, in Hetton, 93-year-old resident Thomasina Smith was made Queen for the day, wearing a special tiara and presiding over the celebrations.

"She is patriotic and she remembers when the Queen came to the throne,” said activities coordinator Lorraine Petre.

"She is having an absolutely fantastic time. She’s just doing her royal wave to everyone. She’s sat on the throne at the moment, just waving at everyone and she’s beaming.”

The festive atmosphere was complete with decorations, Union Jack cupcakes, a Jubilee cake and a commemorative cup for each resident.

Residents enjoying a Jubilee party at The Laurels Care Home. /Photo: Stu Norton

Lorraine continued: "We’ve been planning this for months. Everything’s coming together this week and it’s been absolutely fabulous.

"It’s lovely, they’ve all been very excited. All of our residents made their own crowns.”

She added: ”This week they’ve been so happy, everything’s starting to get back to normal and it’s absolutely amazing to see them like this.”

Town mayor Cllr David Geddis also joined the residents later in the afternoon.

Fiona Simpson, organiser of the Clifton Road Jubilee party./Photo: Frank Reid

Elsewhere, different generations in Clifton Road, in Sunderland, gathered for a street party in the sun, complete with food, raffle and a royal quiz.

"It’s just a get together for the residents of the Clifton Road area,” said organiser Fiona Simpson.

"We are very pleased with the turnout we’ve had today. It’s been really lovely to see different generations getting together.

"We’ve got the elderly and we’ve got lots of kids as well, just having fun together, sharing food. We’re doing a royal quiz and it’s just a real opportunity to celebrate this historic occasion together.

"We’ve got a raffle going on as well and it’s lovely. The weather’s been kind to us as well, which really helps.”

There’s plenty more to come across Sunderland over the rest of the weekend.

The Laurels Care Home resident Thomasina Smith was the Queen for the day./Photo: Stu Norton

Mowbray Park will be transformed into a mass picnic location on Sunday, June 5, as part of the Big Jubilee Lunch.