Watch as Sunderland begins Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations with street parties across the city

The first day of the platinum jubilee bank holiday weekend has kicked off with crowds around Sunderland, gathering for street parties and celebrations on Thursday, June 2.

Parties have taken place across the borough as the city comes together to mark the Queen’s 70th year on the throne.

To mark the occasion, care home residents at Bryony Lodge Nursing Home, on Leechmere Road, joined forces with the nearby Marigold Nursing home to hold one big street party, which featured live entertainment, food and plenty of laughs.

Jubilee celebration at St Gabriels Church Hall with Jade Winter who received a Gold Duke of Edinburgh award.

Activity Coordinator at Bryony Lodge Nursing Home, Michelle Richardson, said: “It’s been a really good day. We had a live singer on and the residents enjoyed having a good dance in the square with some mocktails. They really enjoyed flying the flag and it was great to see.

We joined up with the marigold and there were loads of residents, staff and families just having a good time. It was really lovely to see.”

Elsewhere in Sunderland, St Gabriel’s Church also got into the jubilee spirit by hosting a party with over 130 people in attendance, including Mayor of Sunderland, Cllr Harry Truman as well as members of the St Gabriels congregation, Rainbows, Brownies, Guides and Rangers.

Organiser Joanne Macdonald, said: “It’s been a fantastic event. We’ve had so many competitions and prizes, everyone has had a great time. People have been enjoying champagne and a huge buffet which had some free candy floss for the children. It’s been fantastic and we had a really good turnout of 130 people. It was also lovely to see the Mayor and the Mayors consort. I love bringing the community together to celebrate and we always through a party for royal events!”

James Macugh waving the flag

Celebrations will continue in the city across the bank holiday weekend, with a number of events and plenty more parties planned to honour the Queen.

The Salvation Army’s Swan Lodge Lifehouse will be taking part in the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations by lighting a beacon on behalf of the city, while key landmarks across Wearside are set to be lit up in the colours of the Union Flag.

Friday will see live music, face painting and cake at the Bridges shopping centre while visitors on Saturday, June 4, can enjoy some Queen themed competitions in addition to further face painting sessions and balloon modelling.

Mowbray Park will also be transformed into a mass picnic location on Sunday, June 5, as part of the Big Jubilee Lunch, a free event with an outdoor cinema, children’s sports club, live music and a silent disco-style clubbercise, organised by Sunderland BID.

Jubilee celebration at St Gabriels Church Hall with Jade Winter Sylvia Boddy who has met the Queen.

Patrick Melia, Chief Executive at Sunderland City Council added: “A platinum anniversary is an incredible achievement which absolutely deserves a proper celebration.

“We know people across the city will want to join together to mark the Queen’s special day and we are delighted to have worked with the BID to put together this exciting programme which everyone can be part of.”

Caroline Stoddert and Alan Todd enjoying the celebrations

Jubilee celebration at St Gabriels Church Hall.

Jubilee celebration at St Gabriels Church Hall with Alistair Goss, 6 and his sister Nancy Goss, 9.

Sunderland enjoying the first day of the Queen's platinum jubilee