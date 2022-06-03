See Niall Quinn, Melanie Hill and other famous faces appearing as holograms in Sunderland city centre

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The #SmartTalking Sunderland campaign, which features holograms of famous faces, including Niall Quinn, Melanie Hill and other well-known names at four locations across the city centre, has launched today (Friday, June 3).

The talking heads will share their experiences and memories of what they love about Sunderland until tomorrow (Saturday, June 4).

And residents can also share their own #SmartTalking story, to be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets to see Elton John live in concert at the Stadium of Light later this month.

Famous faces have appeared as holograms in Sunderland's City Centre.

One of the holograms was spotted in the Bridges shopping centre. It featured familiar faces including; Ger Fowler, CEO of Veterans In Crisis, Musician Frankie Francis, Hairy Biker Si King and retired footballer Jimmy Montgomery.

Sunderland City Council and Teesside-based supplier of digital visualisation tools, Animmersion teamed up to install the series of virtual faces in time for the Jubilee weekend.

Patrick Melia, Chief Executive at Sunderland City Council, said: “We are excited to be able to use digital technology to our advantage, in our digitally connected smart city. We wanted to inspire and excite local people and visitors to Sunderland, by providing a totally different experience.

"And what better time to commend our city than over the celebratory jubilee weekend? Working in partnership with leading local experts, Animmersion, further cements our forward-thinking digital capabilities as a region.”

The #SmartTalking heads will be located in these four locations across the city:

In Keel Square

Outside the Fire Station

At The Bridges Shopping Centre

Outside the Stadium of Light

Samuel Harrison, CEO of Animmersion UK, added: “Working alongside the smart city programme team at Sunderland City Council, we are delighted to bring a truly unique experience to the people of Sunderland.

“Our team create eye-catching, impactful content to capture imaginations and really showcase the power of technology.