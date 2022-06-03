See Niall Quinn, Melanie Hill and other famous faces appearing as holograms in Sunderland city centre

The #SmartTalking Sunderland campaign, which features holograms of famous faces, including Niall Quinn, Melanie Hill and other well-known names at four locations across the city centre, has launched today (Friday, June 3).
The talking heads will share their experiences and memories of what they love about Sunderland until tomorrow (Saturday, June 4).
And residents can also share their own #SmartTalking story, to be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets to see Elton John live in concert at the Stadium of Light later this month.
Most Popular
-
1
Five arrests as body found in search for missing Sunderland teenager Kieran Williams, police confirm
-
2
Watch as police cordon seals off land near Sunderland's Northern Spire Bridge due to forensic officers' 'investigative work' at scene
-
3
Road reopens after two-vehicle collision at St Luke’s Terrace in Sunderland
-
4
Ed Sheeran at the Stadium of Light: Concert-goers reminded to plan their journeys ahead of time as thousands of fans are expected to arrive in the city
-
5
Platinum Jubilee celebrations in Sunderland: Pictures from first day of bank holiday weekend as city toasts the Queen
One of the holograms was spotted in the Bridges shopping centre. It featured familiar faces including; Ger Fowler, CEO of Veterans In Crisis, Musician Frankie Francis, Hairy Biker Si King and retired footballer Jimmy Montgomery.
Sunderland City Council and Teesside-based supplier of digital visualisation tools, Animmersion teamed up to install the series of virtual faces in time for the Jubilee weekend.
Read More
Patrick Melia, Chief Executive at Sunderland City Council, said: “We are excited to be able to use digital technology to our advantage, in our digitally connected smart city. We wanted to inspire and excite local people and visitors to Sunderland, by providing a totally different experience.
"And what better time to commend our city than over the celebratory jubilee weekend? Working in partnership with leading local experts, Animmersion, further cements our forward-thinking digital capabilities as a region.”
The #SmartTalking heads will be located in these four locations across the city:
In Keel Square
Outside the Fire Station
At The Bridges Shopping Centre
Outside the Stadium of Light
Samuel Harrison, CEO of Animmersion UK, added: “Working alongside the smart city programme team at Sunderland City Council, we are delighted to bring a truly unique experience to the people of Sunderland.
“Our team create eye-catching, impactful content to capture imaginations and really showcase the power of technology.
"To do this in such an inspiring, digitally-connected setting here in Sunderland, and with such a fantastic group of people who talked so passionately about the city; this really was a great opportunity that we were thrilled to be part of.”