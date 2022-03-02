Watch: Sunderland's landmarks lit up in solidarity with Ukraine

Penshaw Monument and the Northern Spire bridge are among the familiar Sunderland sights illuminated with the yellow and blue of Ukraine.

It’s a show of solidarity with the European country caught in the horrifying grip of an invasion by neighbouring Russia.

The landmarks are to be lit in those colours for three more nights.

Sunderland's landmarks lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag.