Watch huge crowds brave the weather to queue for sandwich at Houghton Feast Ox roast
Crowds braved the weather to enjoy Houghton Feast’s traditional Ox roast.
The popular event has been hailed a success by organisers once again as hundreds of people turned up to grab one of the tasty sandwiches on offer.
The event, which took place on Monday, October 7, saw people queue for as long as two hours at the Rectory Field, Dairy Lane, to make sure they got their hands on the traditional roast.
The practice of roasting an ox is held in commemoration of Rector Bernard Gilpin who would roast and Ox or hog to feed Houghton's poor in the 16th century.
The Mayor of Sunderland, Councillor David Snowdon carved the roast and all proceeds from the sale of the sandwiches will be donated to local charities.
Coun Snowdon said: “The event has gone really well as usual and it great to see that people haven’t been put off by the weather.
“We expect it to be a sell out, with 1,200 buns sold.
“Everybody has pulled together as usual and the rotary has done a fantastic job.”
Mayoress Coun Dianne Snowdon said: “ The people of Houghton never let us down.
“One woman even stood from 2pm waiting for the first sandwich.”
This year’s Houghton Feast kicked off with an opening ceremony showcase on Friday, October 4, and its programme of entertainment will run until Sunday, October 13.
Michael Gough, president of the Rotary Club of Houghton, said he was delighted to see people turn out to support the event once again.
He said: “Despite the weather the support has been incredible and it makes you realise how important the event is to the community.
“This is the second year I have been president of the rotary and it is nice to see the crowds turn out to enjoy the event.”
Houghton mum Amy McMillan, 26, was at the event with son Lincoln McMillan, five.
She said: “I have lived in Houghton all of my life but only went to the feast for the first time two years ago.
“We have been really looking forward to it.”