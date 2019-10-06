The Houghton-le-Spring Pipe entertain's the crowds at Saturday's carnival.

Friday saw huge crowds gather for the opening ceremony with music, the parade, the switch-on of the illuminations and a display of “wish flags” by local schoolchildren. Saturday saw the carnival and classic car show.

But much more awaits. At 4pm on Monday, October 7 is the centrepiece of the Feast – the ox roast.

Prepared by Houghton’s Rotary Club, the ox will be carved by the Mayor of Sunderland, Councillor David Snowdon, at the Rectory Field, Dairy Lane. All proceeds from the sale of ox sandwiches, priced £3.50 each, go to local charities. The sandwiches are expected to sell out quickly.

Kids and adults loved the launch of the Houghton Feast.

This will be followed by the must-see fireworks display at 7.30pm. The fireworks will be being launched from the Durham Road playing fields and can be viewed from the surrounding area.

The fairground is open every evening until Saturday and there is an art exhibition at Houghton Methodist Church on Monday and Tuesday. A variety show takes place on Saturday, October 12 at 7.30pm at the Zazz Theatre.

Chair of the Coalfields Area Committee and of the Houghton Feast voluntary steering group, Councillor Anne Lawson, is delighted with events.

She said: “Houghton Feast is a fantastic annual event celebrating all that is good about our community, and who better to design and fly the flags symbolising that sense of pride and aspiration than our children.

Classic cars were a highlight of the Houghton Feast carnival carnival.

“The event celebrates our cultural heritage including the traditional roasting of the ox which the Rector of Houghton, Bernard Gilpin began as part of the fair in medieval times, but also the musical, creative and sporting talents of today's generation with something for everyone to enjoy.

“Since we revived this most traditional of events more than fifty years ago, it has continued to grow in popularity and size.

“It’s success is all down to the continuing support of local people and the community groups and volunteers who work so hard to organise it.”

For more information, visit www.seeitdoitsunderland.co.uk/houghton-feast-2019