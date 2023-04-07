News you can trust since 1873
Watch as worshippers in Sunderland remember the meaning of Easter at Good Friday Praise event in Mowbray Park

Worshippers from all different branches of Christianity gathered in Mowbray Park for the annual Good Friday Praise event.

By Neil Fatkin
Published 7th Apr 2023, 16:45 BST- 2 min read
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 16:45 BST

The event has been running for the last eight years, with a two year curtailment due to the Covid pandemic.

The service, which was attended by the Mayor of Sunderland, Councillor Alison Smith, saw the congregation sing hymns, recite prayers and listen to a sermon by pastor Nathan Weaver, who was highlighting the true meaning behind Easter.

Dozens of people of different faiths gathered in Mowbray Park to enjoy the spiritual event.

The Christian celebration had a real musical feel with the Salvation Army brass band playing and performances from the Vessels of Praise, an African style choir who sang a range of spiritual songs.

At the end of the service, the congregation were presented with a New Testament bible, stamped with a King Charles III Coronation symbol.

The Good Friday Praise was organised by Rev David Hands MBE, from the Church of the Nazarene in Sunderland.

Rev Nathan Weaver from New Springs City Church addresses the crowd, watched by the Mayor Cllr Alison Smith and consort David Smith.Rev Nathan Weaver from New Springs City Church addresses the crowd, watched by the Mayor Cllr Alison Smith and consort David Smith.
Rev Hands said: “Easter is the most important event in the Christian calendar and, unlike Christmas, we are encouraged in the bible to celebrate it. The resurrection of Jesus is the foundation on which Christianity is built and it’s important we gather here to praise God and remember what Easter is all about – the celebration of the risen Christ.”

SEE ALSO: Watch as Wearsiders enjoy their Good Fryday fish and chips

After two years of cancellations due to the Covid pandemic, this was the second year the event has returned to the city.

Rev hands said: “It was wonderful to be able to gather together once again after the pandemic and see people from all different backgrounds of faith.”

Crowds gather in Mowbray Park to listen to the Good Friday Praise Event.Crowds gather in Mowbray Park to listen to the Good Friday Praise Event.
The Good Friday Praise event saw people from all different branches of Christianity come together.The Good Friday Praise event saw people from all different branches of Christianity come together.
