News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Huge fire engulfs UK Jaguar Land Rover showroom
31 minutes ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
46 minutes ago Phil and Holly to be replaced on This Morning next week
2 hours ago Star Wars battle droid appears on top of empty Edward Colston plinth
3 hours ago Murder probe launched after 14 year-old girl dies in fire
3 hours ago Port of Dover chaos: holidaymakers face 90 minute waits

Watch as Wearsiders enjoy their Good Fryday fish and chips

It has been a ‘Good Fryday’ in more ways than one as Wearsiders have been flocking to Seaburn to enjoy a coastal walk and the longstanding British tradition of fish and chips.

By Neil Fatkin
Published 7th Apr 2023, 15:31 BST- 3 min read
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 15:31 BST

By midday, long queues could been seen snaking away from many of Sunderland’s most popular fish and chip shops.

According to Roman Catholic customs, Christians refrain from eating the flesh of warm-blooded animals on Good Friday in recognition of the day Jesus was crucified, but can eat fish.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The tradition has now been adopted and enjoyed by atheists and people of all religious faiths.

Most Popular

Two of the most popular places to enjoy fish and chips is Queens Cafe and Michella’s.

Having started working at Queens Cafe when she left school, Sheila French, who now owns the cafe, has spent 53 years serving Wearsiders making the annual pilgrimage to the coast to enjoy a much-loved Good Friday feast.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sheila, 67, said: “It has been a really busy day. Good Friday and the Easter weekend is always the busiest time of the year. We had a queue stretching right up the road before we opened.

“In keeping with Good Friday tradition, most people have been ordering fish and chips. We see a lot of the same people coming back each year.”

Fenton Frank, 13, with his fish, chips and gravy.Fenton Frank, 13, with his fish, chips and gravy.
Fenton Frank, 13, with his fish, chips and gravy.
Read More
Watch as Walk of Witness makes welcome Good Friday return to Sunderland after th...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One family enjoying Queens fish and chips were Paul and Fenton Frank.

Fenton, 13, who added gravy to his dish, said: “They were really nice. I’d give them a nine out of 10.”

Dad Paul, 48, added: “When we get fish and chips we always come to Queens. On Good Friday we often have our fish and chips in the house, but today we decided to get out and and take the dog for a walk.”

Dave Rogers, 39, enjoying his fish and chips.Dave Rogers, 39, enjoying his fish and chips.
Dave Rogers, 39, enjoying his fish and chips.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Peter Taylor, 72, also got his fish and chips at Queens.

Peter, who had travelled with his wife, daughter, and son-in-law from Houghton-Le-Spring, said: “We always get fish and chips on Good Friday, but we decided to head down to the coast today.

"They’ve been really nice. I would give them nine out of ten.”

There were also long queues outside of Minchella’s, including the Atherton family who had travelled from Easington.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Queues building for fish and chips in Seaburn.Queues building for fish and chips in Seaburn.
Queues building for fish and chips in Seaburn.

Mum Kate, 43, said: “We travel to Seaburn every Good Friday for our fish and chips. It’s a family tradition and we’ve been bringing the kids since they were little.

"They were really good – nine out of ten.”

Fellow Minchella’s customer Callum Hopper, 31, from Chester-le-Street, added: “ We decided to head to Seaburn as it’s somewhere different to bring my daughter.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I used to always go for Good Friday fish and chips with my parents. My meal was really good. I’d give it eight out of ten.”

SEE ALSO: Selfless Eva, 9, to complete wheelchair wheelathon to buy Easter eggs for Sunderland care home residents

David Rogers, 39, from Whitburn, was also enjoying fish and chips with his family.

He said: “We always head to the coast every Good Friday for fish and chips. It’s something I also used to do with my parents. We went to Minchella’s this year and they were good – eight out of ten.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Good Friday fish and chips at Seaburn was a new experience for Daniel Strange, 48, who moved to the area two years ago.

He said: “We used to go for Good Friday fish and chips at Southend-on-Sea and so it’s good to carry on this tradition at Seaburn.”

WearsidersSeaburn