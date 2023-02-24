Fresh from his World Cup exploits over the winter, Jewison, 18, spent time posing for photographs and exchanging high fives with the children before showing off his talents in a cameo appearance joining one of the teams in a game of seve-a-side.

Jewison, who has made 13 appearances for Sunderland since his summer arrival, said: “I’ve enjoyed it a lot with the children and so have they. It has been a really fun day. I thinks it’s really important to be involved in these events, for the children to meet the first team players and it is great to be able to visit charities such as the Foundation of Light.

"It is an experience the children won’t forget and it creates that connection between the club and the Foundation.”

Meeting Jewison certainly seemed to inspire 11-year-old Rupert Allinson who said: “I’m a big Sunderland fan and when I saw Jewison I was shocked and couldn’t believe he was walking over to meet us.

"He came over and shook my hand and said hello. Jewison is one of my favourite players and so I’m so happy. I would like to be a professional footballer like him one day.”

Jewison also took up the Xbox challenge of facing Wingate Primary School pupil Oscar Waddleton, 11, in a World Cup shoot-out with England prevailing 2-1 victors over a Costa Rican team including non other than number 9 Bennette.

Children at the Beacon of Light were excited to meet SAFC player Jewison Bennette.

The close contest was followed by a customary handshake and Jewison said: “I enjoyed playing FIFA 23, particularly representing Cost Rica. It was lots of fun, although the Xbox is a new console for me.”

SAFC fan Oscar said: “I was really shocked when I saw Jewison walk out. It was fun to meet and good to play FIFA against him. To play against one of the Sunderland players was amazing.”

This half-term has seen around 200 children from Sunderland, South Tynesdie and Durham take part in the Foundation of Light’s activities programme for four to 14-year-olds which has included football coaching sessions, healthy cooking lessons, and multi-sports activities for children with disabilities.

As part of their Warm Space initiative, the Beacon has also been hosting half-term movie nights where families have been able to enjoy hot pop corn and big screen showings of Disney classics.

SAFC player Jewison Bennette enjoying a game of FIFA 23 against children at the Beacon of Light.

Head of Marketing Kate Smith said: “This is the busiest half-term programme we’ve had since the onset of the Covid pandemic and so it has been great to see so many children taking part in sports and keeping fit and healthy.

"Having the players come down, particularly someone like Jewison who has just played in the World Cup, is fantastic for the kids. You could see their faces light up when he came in.

"Being able to meet one of your heroes will probably be the highlight of these kids’ half-term and something they will remember for the rest of their lives. It’s is a big inspiration for them.”

Jewison Bennette with 11-year-old Oscar Waddleton following their Xbox match.