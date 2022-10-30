This month (October) saw the price cap on an average household’s energy bill rise to £2,500 per year, a rise of 27 per cent from the previous £1,971 and almost double last winter’s cap of £1,277.

With many people struggling to absorb the additional costs, the home of SAFC’s official charity, the Foundation of Light, is providing a warm space for families and vulnerable people to keep warm through the cold winter months without having to heat their own homes.

A designated area will have books and newspapers to read, board games to play, and vouchers provided to enjoy a warm drink and hot bowl of soup.

Jemma Dawson, head of events and general manager at the Foundation of Light, said: “We’re not just an elite sports venue, but are a community hub and felt it was important to provide a safe warm space where people can come to enjoy a coffee, keep warm and take part in a range of activities."

With the cost of food also escalating, the Foundation is linking up with Sunderland Food Bank to become both a donation and distribution point with people visiting the hub also able to take away vital food supplies.

Jemma added: “Some people can be embarrassed about asking for help but I think being linked to the football club will help people to feel more comfortable about coming along to the hub. We want anyone who’s struggling to know our doors are open and we’re here to help.”

The Beacon of Light is going to be operating as a warm hub this winter.

Winter can also be a time of isolation for many, particularly the elderly, and the Foundation hopes the warm hub will provide a place for people to socialise as well as offering “advice and guidance to signpost visitors to other supportive programmes”.

Foundation of Light Chief Executive Lesley Spuhler OBE said: “Times are increasingly tough for many across the country, and we are seeing more and more families needing support and help, whether it’s food during the school holidays, a place to keep warm or support to find work and learning opportunities.

“We are working hard to provide front-line support across Sunderland, South Tyneside and County Durham in some of the most deprived areas of the UK. Young and old, the cost-of-living crisis does not discriminate, and we are seeing a rise in demand for a number of our programmes, at a time when our funding opportunities and charitable giving is falling.”

Head of events and general manager at the Beacon of Light, Jemma Dawson.

While unseasonably high temperatures have reduced the need for immediate help, the Beacon’s warm hub opened on Sunday October 23 and will remain open until April.

The hub will be open seven days a week, from 3.30pm until 6.30pm on weekdays and 10am unti 1pm on weekends.

The Beacon of Light is one of 55 warm hubs which will be operating across the city.

Sunderland City councillor Linda Williams said: “We know that many of our residents are really worried about how they're going to heat their homes and keep warm this winter. That's why we're making sure that there is somewhere in every community where people can go to keep warm.”