The venue, which sits alongside the Stadium of Light and is home of the club’s charity the Foundation of Light, has launched a new Shirt Tile display allowing businesses to show their support for the Beacon and tap into thousands of visitors to the venue each and every week.

The tiles – which will be displayed prominently in the main foyer of the building – proudly sport the logo of business sponsors and can be purchased for £1,000, with the proceeds supporting the multi-use venue.

Three Sunderland businesses have been quick to sign up and show their support, with their Shirt Tiles now fixed pride of place opposite the welcome desk.

Ian Cutter from BIM73 at the Beacon of Light

Woofs and Scruffs, a doggy day centre based in Stack Seaburn; Rorack Shipping a vehicle shipping firm based at Quay West and Bim73, which offers precision digital engineering services from its North East base have all invested in a Shirt Tile, and are urging more businesses to do the same.

David Potts-Brown, co-owner of Woofs and Scruffs, said: “I think it’s really important for us to support the Foundation, and the great work that is done at the Beacon of Light. We wanted to be part of that.”

Rorack Shipping has been looking at sponsorship options within the Beacon of Light for some time, but the Shirt Tile represented the perfect opportunity.

Tim Finlay from Rorack Shipping said: “The Shirt Tile is a great option for us to give a little something back to the community, through the work the Foundation does, while promoting our business too. You do get perks and benefits, but really, it’s a selfless thing, that helps the North East.”

Jamie Wright, managing director of the Beacon of Light, said: “The support we have from businesses like Woofs N Scruffs, Rorack Shipping and BIM73 is a vital contributor to the Beacon, supporting a venue that makes such a huge impact on so many lives.

“We’re enormously grateful to our supporters.”