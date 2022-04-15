By midday, long queues could already been seen snaking away from many of Sunderland’s most popular fish and chip shops.

According to Roman Catholic customs, Christians refrain from eating the flesh of warm-blooded animals on Good Friday in recognition of the day Jesus was crucified - but can eat fish as a replacement.

However, the tradition has now been adopted and enjoyed by atheists and people of all religious faiths.

Two of the most popular places to enjoy fish and chips is Queens Cafe and Michella’s Fish and Chips in Seaburn.

Having started working at Queens Cafe when she left school, Sheila French, who now owns the cafe, has spent almost half-a-century serving Wearsiders making the annual pilgrimage to the coast to enjoy a much-loved Good Friday feast.

She said: “Good Friday is always one of the busiest days of the year, particularly like today when the weather is nice. My phone has never stopped ringing this morning with people wanting to order their fish and chips.

"Every year we have our regular customers who return to the cafe.”

Danielle Phillips, 34, is carrying on the tradition of eating fish and chips on Good Friday in memory of her deceased father.

One of those customers is Danielle Phillips, 34, who said: “I’m carrying on my dad’s tradition. Queens Cafe was always his favourite and he used to bring me here as a child. I would rate my fish and chips ten out of ten. I got the biggest fish of all of us.”

Danielle’s wife, Emily Phillips, 36, added: “We live in South Shields but we come every year in memory of Danielle’s father and we have fish and chips. The fish is lovely. I’d score my meal nine out of ten as there’s always some room for improvement."

Mother and daughter Rosalind and Margaret Spoors had come well prepared for the occasion with flasks of tea and mugs.

Waiting for fish and chips at Queens Cafe Seaburn. Picture by FRANK REID

Northumbria Water employee Rosalind, 50, said: “We’re going to go for a walk along the beach later but I would give my fish and chips a ten out of ten.”

Rosalind’s fiance, Leanne Swan, 45, added: “We come here every year and there’s normally a bit of a split with some people going to Queens and some going to Minchella’s.”

It was a real family affair for the Groombridge family with dad Alan being joined by wife Joyce and daughter Rachel.

There were also long queues outside of Minchells'a Fish and Chip shop. Picture by FRANK REID

Alan, 67, said: “We’ve had Good Friday fish and chips for a few years now and every time we come here we always go to Queens Cafe. Once we finish we are going to take the dog for a walk along the beach.”

Like all good traditions, there’s scope to evolve, with Jessica Armstrong, 26, choosing to accompany her fish and chips with a carton of gravy, while boyfriend Callum Sinclair went for a portion of curry.

Jessica, who’s an Early Years Educator, said: “We got our fish and chips from Minchella’s. We come every year and we alternate between Minchella’s and Queens.”

Callum, 26, added: “I normally go for garlic sauce but this time I went for curry.”