Sunderland’s popular Easter egg-rolling competition has had two years off during the pandemic, but returned today, Thursday, April 15.

Herrington County Park was the scene of a family fun day with a range of activities including tennis, archery and other sports to try as well as traditional family activities such as egg and spoon races, character-led story walks, and Easter-themed arts and crafts.

But the Bowl was the highlight of the day, with more than 1,500 children signed up for slots at 12noon and 2pm.

Children in the 1-3 age group throw their eggs

Children were divided up into age groups, with the three from each category whose egg travelled the furthest down the slope each winning an Easter egg.

But no-one went home empty-handed, with mini eggs handed out to every child who took part – as well as the occasional grown-up.

Mayor of Sunderland Cllr Harry Trueman bowled the first egg, as well as handing out the prizes.

He said it was good to see the event back after its Covid-enforced two years off.

Bradley Davison tries his hand at archery at Herrington Country Park

“People have turned out in force,” he said.

"I hope they enjoy themselves. People have had two years with Covid and we are still living with it but they are out to enjoy themselves.”

Active Sunderland manager Victoria French, whose team organised the event, was delighted with the turn-out, which was given a boost by some fantastic sunshine.

Victoria French, Active Sunderland Manager

"It has been a fantastic day,” she said.

"We have had over 1,500 children registered and they have all turned up with their family and are taking part in lots of activities.”

Rebecca Aspinal had travelled through from Stanley with Jenson, nine; Nolan, five; and 15-moth-old Zac to meet up with her dad Alan Rose, who lives in Shiney Row, and try their luck at the Bowl.

"We have been to the park before but never to one of these events,” she said.

Mayor of Sunderland Harry Trueman and Mayoress Coun Dorothy Trueman present 9-10 age group winner Max Burn with his egg

"It’s really good - especially given that it is free. It’s excellent.”

Twelve-year-old Bradley Davison was trying his hand at archery: “It’s great,” he said.

"There are a lot of fun activities. I have also tried the tennis and a lot of other things.”