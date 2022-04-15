Loading...
Thousands of Wearsiders have been heading to the seaside to enjoys Good Friday fish and chips.

For many Wearside families a trip to the seaside for Good Friday fish and chips is as much a part of Easter as chocolate eggs, hot cross buns and the Easter bunny himself.

By Neil Fatkin
Friday, 15th April 2022, 3:00 pm

A return to weather more akin to spring, with hazy sunshine and double digit temperatures, saw a bumper day of trading for Roker and Seaburn’s fish and chip shops.

Two of the most popular outlets for people to visit is Queens Cafe and Minchella’s Fish and Chips.

Check out these photographs of people enjoying one of the nation’s biggest Easter traditions and a flavour of what they had to say.

1. Early queues

Waiting for fish and chips at Queens Cafe Seaburn. Picture by FRANK REID

Photo: Frank Reid

2. Tasty treat

Margaret Swan tucking into her fish and chips. Picture by FRANK REID

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Taking a break

Rachel Groombridge, 34, taking a break from eating her fish and chips. Picture by FRANK REID

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Family tradition

Good Friday fish and chips has become an annual tradition for Alan Groombridge, 67, and his family. Picture by FRANK REID

Photo: Frank Reid

