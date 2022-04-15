A return to weather more akin to spring, with hazy sunshine and double digit temperatures, saw a bumper day of trading for Roker and Seaburn’s fish and chip shops.

Two of the most popular outlets for people to visit is Queens Cafe and Minchella’s Fish and Chips.

Check out these photographs of people enjoying one of the nation’s biggest Easter traditions and a flavour of what they had to say.

Waiting for fish and chips at Queens Cafe Seaburn.

Margaret Swan tucking into her fish and chips.

Rachel Groombridge, 34, taking a break from eating her fish and chips.

Good Friday fish and chips has become an annual tradition for Alan Groombridge, 67, and his family.