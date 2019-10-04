Washington mum bravely shows effects of chemotheraphy to empower others fighting cancer
A Washington mum undergoing treatment for blood cancer has bravely shown the impact of chemotherapy in the hopes of empowering other people going through the same fight.
Ashleigh Palmer, 30, was diagnosed with stage 2 Lymphocyte-rich classical Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in August, despite showing no signs of feeling unwell.
After discovering a painless lump on her collar bone in May, she decided to see a doctor and was referred to Sunderland Royal Hospital for an ultrasound in July.
Further tests led to Ashleigh’s diagnosis and saw the Washington mum-of-three’s world turned upside down as she tried to process how she could have cancer despite showing no other symptoms.
Shortly after her diagnosis Ashleigh began her chemotheraphy treatment and started to lose her ‘Rapunzel’-style hair – which had been her pride and joy.
She made the brave decision to shave her head at Kitui hair salon in Sunderland and has now shown photos of her transformation to empower others.
Ashleigh said: “Losing my hair felt like losing a bit of my identity. Watching it fall out in pieces was traumatic, but now it can't get any worse.
“The treatment took my hair away, but that same treatment is also going to make me better.
“It will grow back and losing it is just another step on the journey to getting better.
“I have a great support network and wouldn’t get through it without them.”
Ashleigh had a wig made at The Wonderful Wig Company based on Melbourne Place, Sunderland, after money was raised by friends through a Go Fund Me page.
The wig has been cut and coloured by the team to become as close a match as possible to Ashleigh’s own hair.
Nicola Wood, 40, founded the NHS-approved company in 2017, said: “Losing your hair is definitely a part of chemotheraphy that some women really struggle to deal with.
“People feel at their lowest when they have not got hair and it is vital that we get the right wig. But it is not just about getting the wig, we also offer support before, during and after hair loss.”
Paul McCavana, of Macmillan urged anyone going through the same experience as Ashleigh to get in touch and receive support from their team on 0808 808 00 00.