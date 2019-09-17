Ashleigh Palmer, 30, was given the shock diagnosis of stage 2 Lymphocyte-rich classical Hodgkin’s Lymphoma on August 22 – despite showing no other signs of feeling unwell.

The findings saw the Washington mum-of-three’s world turned upside down as she tried to process how she could have cancer.

Ashleigh Palmer was presented with flowers from the staff at Twiggy's. She is pictured with son Travis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And last month Ashleigh shared her story with the Echo in a bid to encourage others to get checked.

Now after starting her first bout of chemotheraphy at Sunderland Royal Hospital’s Phoenix Unit earlier this month, the courageous mum – known for her ‘Rapunzel-style’ hair – has cut off 14 inches of it to donate to the Little Princess Trust.

The charity makes wigs for children and young people with hair loss.

Ashleigh, who is mum to Travis, seven, Austin, three, and Felicity, two, made the decision for the cut knowing that in a matter of weeks she would be losing it through chemotherapy.

Ashleigh Palmer has her hair cut at Twiggy's in Sunderland.

It took place at hair salon Twiggy’s in Sunderland, where staff presented her with flowers.

Ashleigh said: “I did get a bit upset when it came to actually cutting the hair, but I know that this is just a step to getting better.

“I know that something really good is coming from the hair and I can’t complain as I knew that this was going to happen.

“I am not the only one in this boat, there are hundreds of people who are going through this and its nice that everyone is really supportive.”

Ashleigh Palmer after having her hair cut.

As well as donating the hair to make the wigs, the effort has also raised £2,235 for the charity.

A fundraiser has also been set up for Ashleigh to help her pay for her own wigs, with it already raising £920 towards its £1,000 goal.

Ashleigh, who is married to Stewart Palmer, continued: “I have chemotherapy every two weeks and after four treatments I get scanned.

“The treatment is expected to last until February 5.

Ashleigh Palmer before her hair cut and the hair that will be used to make wigs.

“I think its come as a big shock to people that someone young who has three children is going through this, but I have got a great support network.”