'It's the first step to getting better' - courageous mum battling blood cancer cuts off 'Rapunzel-style hair to make wigs for Little Princess Trust
A young mum battling blood cancer has cut off her 'Rapunzel-style’ hair as she begins chemotheraphy treatment.
Ashleigh Palmer, 30, was given the shock diagnosis of stage 2 Lymphocyte-rich classical Hodgkin’s Lymphoma on August 22 – despite showing no other signs of feeling unwell.
After discovering a painless lump on her collar bone in May, she decided to see a doctor, and further tests at Sunderland Royal Hospital revealed she had the disease.
The findings saw the Washington mum-of-three’s world turned upside down as she tried to process how she could have cancer.
And last month Ashleigh shared her story with the Echo in a bid to encourage others to get checked.
Now after starting her first bout of chemotheraphy at Sunderland Royal Hospital’s Phoenix Unit earlier this month, the courageous mum – known for her ‘Rapunzel-style’ hair – has cut off 14 inches of it to donate to the Little Princess Trust.
The charity makes wigs for children and young people with hair loss.
Ashleigh, who is mum to Travis, seven, Austin, three, and Felicity, two, made the decision for the cut knowing that in a matter of weeks she would be losing it through chemotherapy.
It took place at hair salon Twiggy’s in Sunderland, where staff presented her with flowers.
Ashleigh said: “I did get a bit upset when it came to actually cutting the hair, but I know that this is just a step to getting better.
“I know that something really good is coming from the hair and I can’t complain as I knew that this was going to happen.
“I am not the only one in this boat, there are hundreds of people who are going through this and its nice that everyone is really supportive.”
As well as donating the hair to make the wigs, the effort has also raised £2,235 for the charity.
A fundraiser has also been set up for Ashleigh to help her pay for her own wigs, with it already raising £920 towards its £1,000 goal.
Ashleigh, who is married to Stewart Palmer, continued: “I have chemotherapy every two weeks and after four treatments I get scanned.
“The treatment is expected to last until February 5.
“I think its come as a big shock to people that someone young who has three children is going through this, but I have got a great support network.”
To donate to the fundraiser click here.