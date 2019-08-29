Mum, 30, has blood cancer despite showing no symptoms except a 'painless' lump on her shoulder

Ashleigh Palmer with husband Stewart and children Austin, Felicity and Travis.

Ashleigh Palmer, 30, showed no signs of feeling unwell, but after discovering a painless lump on her collar bone in May, she decided to see a doctor.

She was referred to Sunderland Royal Hospital for an ultrasound on July and after further tests Ashleigh was diagnosed with stage 2 Lymphocyte-rich classical Hodgkin’s Lymphoma on August 22.

The findings saw the Washington mum-of-three’s world turned upside down as she tried to process how she could have cancer despite showing no other symptoms or feeling unwell.

Ashleigh Palmer has been diagnosed with blood cancer.

Now due to undergo chemotherapy on September 4 at Sunderland Royal Hospital, Ashleigh hopes the story of her diagnosis will raise awareness of the need for people to get checked out.

Ashleigh, who is married to Stewart Palmer, said: “In May I discovered a lump on my collar bone while putting moisturiser on my shoulders and just thought ‘what is that lump?’

“You hear of lumps in your breasts but I don’t know if anyone would think of having a lump in your collar bone.

“But that is one of the signs of Hodgkin’s – a small painless lump above the collarbone, armpit or groin.

Ashleigh Palmer is well known for her 'Rapunzel hair'.

“I didn’t know that at the time and just left it for three weeks thinking it might go away.

“When it didn’t, I went to the doctors on June 1 and they asked me whether I have any of the Hodgkin’s Lymphoma symptoms such as night sweats, extreme tiredness and weight loss.

“I hadn’t any, so they told me not to be concerned.

"But I said that I can’t afford to be poorly as a mum of three, so they referred me to the hospital for an ultrasound.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashleigh Palmer and husband Stewart.

“I had that on July 2 and they said they needed to put me down for a two-week urgent referral as my lymph nodes were enlarged in my neck and that quite a few were bigger than normal.”

Ashleigh, who is mum to Travis, seven, Austin, three, and Felicity, two, underwent further tests at Sunderland Royal including a biopsy, blood checks and a CT scan.

Doctors then decided to remove the whole lymph node for further tests and Ashleigh was told by letter that she had the form of blood cancer.

She said: “I am absolutely devastated. I physically feel fine, but I’m not.

“I just think people should be made more aware of the need to get checked.

“I had no symptoms – I only had a lump on my collar bone, so I want to make everyone more aware that they need to get checked out.”

Ashleigh, who is known for her beautiful ‘Rapunzel’ hair, has made the tough decision to donate it to charity the Little Princess Trust which makes wigs for youngsters who lose their hair through illness.

After the first bout of chemo, Ashleigh will go to salon Twiggys where her son Travis, seven, will cut off around 14 inches to make two wigs.

She said: “My little boy tells me my hair is like the Disney princess Rapunzel and anyone who knows me knows I absolutely love it – its my pride and joy.

“The nurse told me that the treatment will make me lose my hair so I have decided that after my first chemo I will get it cut off.

“I am so lucky to have had princess hair for such a long time, but now I can’t have it anymore I’d like to make a little girls wish come true and do some good from it.”