Washington families set to benefit following opening of new family hub

Parents and children look set to benefit following the opening of Washington’s new Rainbow Family Hub.

The new facility is part of the £75m Government-backed national hubs and Start for Life schemes which offer support and advice to families and children up to five years old, with services also available for young people up to 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new Family Hubs offer advice and support opportunities such as parenting classes, play groups, and workshops to support wellbeing and parental health, including stopping smoking, education, training and returning to work.

Sunderland City Council's Cabinet Member for children and young people, Councillor Linda Williams said: "Family Hubs have come at an ideal time for families as so many are negatively affected by the increased cost of living.

“The hubs are an essential part of our communities and bring together partners and professionals from different areas who will work together to best support families, children and young people."

Sunderland Mayor, Cllr Dorothy Trueman, officially opens the new Rainbow Family Hub in Washington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new facility, located on Elliott Terrace in Usworth, was officially opened on Tuesday (May 23) by the city’s mayor, Councillor Dorothy Trueman, during a celebratory family fun day for parents, grandparents, carers, babies and children.

READ MORE: Sunderland army veteran looks to complete 214 Wainwright summits to support mental health charities

Cllr Trueman said: "Each Family Hub will be a one stop shop for families in Sunderland offering practical help and support with everything from infant feeding to mental health, relationship building, parenting classes, support groups and learning through play.

"We want every single child to realise their potential, and the support and advice provided through the Family Hubs at all stages and for all family members is warmly welcomed by us all."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Families at the new Rainbow Family Hub in Washington.

The facility was the second to open in the city after Coalfield Family Hub opened earlier this month (May).

Together for Children (TfC) chief officer Jill Colbert OBE said: "It’s wonderful to see our second Family Hub officially opened and all five of our Hubs will play a pivotal role in our city's support and advice network for families.

"The new hubs give families a greater opportunity to access support, advice and help in a way that works for them. I would encourage people to pop into any of our sites to see our team, find out what health, parenting and play sessions are available to them and make the most of the free support that is available to families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our Family Hubs really are about creating community-focused space that help with all elements of family life."

The city has received a £3m grant to deliver family hubs over a three year period.

Bunnyhill in Hylton Castle, Thorney Close, and Hendon hubs will open later in the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad