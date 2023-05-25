Veteran Darran Milne has set off on the gruelling challenge of completing all 214 Wainwright summits in the Lake District in just 18 days to raise awareness of mental health challenges and money to provide support for those in need.

On Sunday (May 21) Darran, a contracts manager for Esh Construction, swapped building sites for the mountains of the Lake District when he embarked on his 320 mile venture which includes 36,000 metres of ascent - around four times the height of Everest.

The army veteran wanted to take on the challenge after overcoming his own mental health battle and to highlight the role exercise and the outdoors played in helping him to do so.

Darran, 49, said: “In 2008 I was made redundant and went through some dark times, but I came out the other side as a better person. A big factor in getting through this was exercise and getting out hiking again.

“I remember a real positive turning point in my life, it was 2012 when I went to Scotland for a holiday. I took the train into Fort William where you take in the sights of Ben Nevis and other mountains, and it really inspired me to start walking again.

“From that point, I went out into the mountains as much as possible. When I travelled to the Lake District and saw the amazing landscape greeting me as I drove in, I could feel the positive change in my mind.”

In 2018, Darran secured his qualification as a mountain leader and has since led several mountaineering trips for forces veterans across the UK. He will be joined for one day of the walk by Veterans In Crisis Sunderland.

During the trek, Darran will be raising money for North East mental health charities ManHealth and Man Club, who support men across County Durham, Darlington, Tyne and Wear and Northumberland.

Darran, who served in the Elite Reconnaissance Platoon, said: “Doing this challenge in aid of mental health is really important to me. In the past when I have suffered, I never spoke out, then when I looked for help I couldn’t find any.

“Things have changed now and there are many groups where you can talk and get things off your mind. This type of support is crucial. I wish it had been in place when I needed it.”

As well as providing a support network, the charities also provide group activities for members, such as badminton, football, walking football and paddle-boarding.

Adam Oliver, founder of Man Club, said: “We want to break down the stigma surrounding men's mental health and to create a space where men can feel comfortable sharing their struggles without fear of judgement.

“We are delighted that Darran chose us as a fundraising partner and that he shares our vision. We wish him all the success with his challenge.”

Paul Bannister, Founder of ManHealth, said, “We are always humbled when people offer to raise awareness and donations for the work we do to reduce male suicide. Darran is an amazing advocate for men’s mental health and has set himself a Herculean task.

“Sometimes living with poor mental health, small tasks can seem impossible. This challenge that Darran is undertaking shows that with grit, determination and the right support, any challenge can be overcome.”

Darren has set a £2,000 target on his JustGiving page.

Sponsors of Darran’s Wainwright’s Challenge include Esh Construction, Billinghurst George & Partners, and Nevisport.

